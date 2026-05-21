30-Year Mortgage Rate Rises To 6.51%

(RTTNews) - Mortgage finance company Freddie Mac (FMCC) on Thursday said mortgage rates, or interest rates on home loans, increased this week.

The 30-year FRM averaged 6.51% as of May 21, 2026, up from last week when it averaged 6.36%. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 6.86%.

The 15-year FRM averaged 5.85%, up from last week when it averaged 5.71%. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 6.01%.

"The 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 6.51% this week," said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac's Chief Economist. "As rates fluctuate, aspiring buyers should remember that by shopping around for the best mortgage rate and getting multiple quotes, they can potentially save thousands."

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