3 Wood Stocks Positioned to Thrive Through Industry Challenges

The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry continues to face a tough operating environment. Elevated construction costs, the risk of project delays and ongoing affordability challenges are weighing on housing demand. Concerns around tariffs are adding pressure to global trade flows. Higher tariffs on Canadian lumber imports and lower import volumes from certain overseas suppliers are tightening the available supply. At the same time, spending on home repair and remodeling has eased from pandemic highs as higher mortgage rates strain household budgets. With homeownership becoming less accessible, demand conditions remain subdued for industry participants.That said, underlying demand for essential replacements, home upgrades and the modernization of aging housing stock remains intact. Increased investments in infrastructure, along with rising focus on carbon and ESG-related projects, are providing some support. While high mortgage rates and cautious consumer spending continue to pose risks, disciplined cost control, product innovation and strategic acquisitions are expected to aid companies such as TREX and

Industry Description

The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry includes forest product companies and manufacturers of lumber as well as other wood products used in home construction, repair and remodeling, along with the development of outdoor structures. Companies in the industry design, manufacture, source and sell flooring products like tile, wood, laminate, vinyl and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. The industry players are also involved in the manufacturing and distribution of wood and plastic composite products, along with related accessories, mainly for residential decking and railing applications. The industry also includes timberland real estate investment trusts, or REITs.

4 Trends Shaping the Future of Building Products - Wood Industry

High Rates, Trade Policy and Tariffs: The industry’s prospects are highly correlated with the U.S. housing and the R&R market (considered one of the largest in terms of lumber demand) conditions. The U.S. housing market remained constrained by elevated interest rates and subdued consumer confidence. Buyer urgency was low in both new and existing home markets, and large public builders continued to use rate buydowns to stimulate demand. Economic uncertainty and ongoing weakness in home sales and building material sales are limiting residential remodeling.



Meanwhile, the reimplementation of tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber by President Trump in 2025 presents significant implications for the U.S. wood industry. In January 2026, President Trump’s decision to delay higher tariffs on furniture, kitchen cabinets and vanities until Jan. 1, 2027 offers only limited relief and underscores the ongoing uncertainty weighing on the U.S. wood industry. Although the White House imposed a 25% tariff on these products in October 2025, steeper increases — to 30% for furniture and 50% for cabinets and vanities — were postponed for one year. Keeping the tariff at 25% through at least 2027 does little to ease cost pressures for domestic wood producers, who continue to face demand volatility, cautious consumer spending and disrupted pricing dynamics across downstream housing and renovation markets.



Rapid Lumber Market Swings: Historically, volatility in lumber prices has been a major concern for the wood industry. Any unusual rise in the cost of lumber products sold by primary producers increases the cost of inventory and limits margins on fixed-priced lumber products. Yet, a decline in costs eats into profits as products sold are indexed to the current lumber market. Meanwhile, the timberland business is governed by federal rules and state forestry commissions, which are subject to frequent changes, affecting businesses. Due to the very nature of their properties, timberland REITs are required to follow eco-friendly mandates in their trade.



Higher Spending on Infrastructure & Carbon/ESG Projects: The potential rate cuts are poised to increase affordability, stimulate residential activity and set the stage for growth in the wood industry. Additionally, government initiatives such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the Inflation Reduction Act are expected to boost infrastructure spending. This emphasis on modernization and clean energy is anticipated to drive growth for companies within the wood sector.



Acquisitions, Product Innovation & Efficient Cost-Reduction Strategies: The companies also bank on acquisitions and divestitures to expand and improve portfolio quality. New products continue to be an important top-line driver for the industry players. Also, efforts to introduce products are likely to have helped the players. Again, in a bid to reduce costs, companies have been reducing the cost structure of their facilities through the sale or shutdown of underperforming units and manufacturing facilities, as well as investments in technology. Also, the industry players have been focusing on operational excellence, comprising merchandising for value, harvest, and transportation efficiencies and boosting harvest to capture seasonal and short-term opportunities.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Dull Prospects

The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry is a nine-stock group within the broader Construction sector. The Zacks Wood industry currently carries a Zacks Industry Rank #206, which places it in the bottom 17% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak near-term prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



The industry’s positioning in the bottom 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries is a result of a lower earnings outlook for the constituent companies in aggregate. Looking at the aggregate earnings estimate revisions, it appears that analysts are gradually losing confidence in this group’s earnings growth potential. Since March 2026, the industry’s earnings estimates for 2026 have decreased to $1.99 per share from $2.03.



Despite the industry’s blurred near-term view, we will present a few stocks that one may consider adding to their portfolio. Before that, it’s worth taking a look at the industry’s shareholder returns and current valuation.

Industry Lags Sector, S&P 500

The Zacks Building Products – Wood industry has underperformed the broader Zacks Construction sector and the Zacks S&P 500 Composite over the past year.



Over this period, the industry has gained 10% compared with the broader sector’s 24.6% rise. The Zacks S&P 500 Composite has gained 28.2% over this period.

One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of the forward 12-month price-to-earnings ratio, which is a commonly used multiple for valuing wood stocks, the industry trades at 27.2 compared with the S&P 500’s 21.34 and the sector’s 21.73.



Over the last five years, the industry has traded as high as 29.47X, as low as 10.18X and at a median of 18.62X, as the chart below shows.

Industry’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) Versus S&P 500

Industry’s P/E Ratio (Forward 12-Month) Versus Sector

3 Wood Stocks to Keep an Eye On

We have highlighted three stocks from the industry that have been capitalizing on fundamental strengths.



Worthington: Headquartered in Columbus, OH, Worthington is an industrial manufacturing company. The company is benefiting from a combination of product innovation, operational improvements and strategic acquisitions. Also, rising demand for its ASME water tanks used in liquid-cooled data centers, with management highlighting a rapidly expanding pipeline and expecting multi-year growth as AI-driven data center construction accelerates, is encouraging. Worthington is also expanding market share through new product launches, higher production capacity and acquisitions such as LSI, which strengthens its engineered building systems portfolio. At the same time, the Worthington Business System, AI-enabled process improvements and automation are helping improve efficiency, support margin expansion and drive sustainable organic growth.



Worthington — a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company — has gained 3.4% over the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for WOR’s fiscal 2026 and 2027 earnings per share (EPS) calls for 11.1% and 14.8% growth, respectively. Worthington’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in two of the last four reported quarters and missed on two occasions, with the average being 6.4%. It also has a VGM Score of B. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Price and Consensus: WOR

Weyerhaeuser: A major private timberland owner, Weyerhaeuser was founded in Washington in 1900. Weyerhaeuser is strengthening its long-term growth outlook through product innovation, strategic investments and expansion across higher-value businesses. The company expects strong demand for its newly introduced AeroStrand and ProPanel products, while the Monticello Engineered Wood Products facility is set to expand TimberStrand production and support future growth. Weyerhaeuser is also widening its distribution footprint to penetrate underserved markets and increase proprietary product sales. Beyond wood products, the company sees continued growth from its Strategic Land Solutions and Climate Solutions businesses, supported by steady real estate demand and an expanding renewable energy pipeline. Over the longer term, favorable housing demographics and an underbuilt U.S. housing market remain important demand drivers.



Weyerhaeuser — a Zacks Rank #3 company — has lost 6.4% over the past year. The company has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 earnings to 32 cents from 26 cents per share over the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its 2026 EPS implies 60% year-over-year growth. Weyerhaeuser’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in all the last four reported quarters, with the average being 102.9%.

Price and Consensus: WY

Trex: Based in Winchester, VA, Trex produces composite decking and railing products. Trex is positioning itself for sustained long-term growth by strengthening its market leadership through innovation, capacity expansion and deeper customer engagement. The company sees a significant opportunity to accelerate the conversion from traditional wood decking, which still represents about 75% of the market, to low-maintenance composite products. Increased investments in marketing, contractor lead generation and brand awareness are expected to support market-share gains. Trex is also advancing a strong innovation pipeline with category-defining product launches planned between 2027 and 2030. Additional growth drivers include expanded retail shelf space, entry into the PVC decking market, plans to double the railing business within five years and the new Arkansas manufacturing facility, which provides ample capacity for future expansion while supporting stronger free cash flow.



Trex — a Zacks Rank #3 company — has lost 10.4% over the past year. Yet, the company has seen an upward estimate revision for 2026 earnings to $1.68 from $1.63 per share over the past 60 days, depicting analysts’ optimism over the company’s prospects. Trex’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark in three of the last four reported quarters and missed on one occasion, with the average being 127.4%.

Price and Consensus: TREX

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Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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