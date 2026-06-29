3 Wireless Stocks Likely to Tide Over the Industry Challenges

The Zacks Wireless Equipment industry is beleaguered by large-scale investments for seamless 5G migration, eroding profits amid escalated price wars, high customer inventory levels and inflated raw material costs. A challenging macroeconomic environment, prolonged geopolitical conflicts and uncertain business conditions continue to weigh on margins. However, the transition to cloud and fiber network infrastructure upgrades should help the industry in the long run.Despite short-term headwinds, CMTL and IDCC are likely to profit from a vast proliferation of IoT, increased fiber densification and evolution to superfast cloud services and 5G technology.

Industry Description

The Zacks Wireless Equipment industry primarily comprises companies providing various networking solutions, wireless telecom products and related services for wireless voice and data communications through scalable modular platforms. Their product portfolio encompasses integrated circuit devices (chips) and system software for wireless voice and data communications, analog and digital two-way radio, satellite telecommunications, wireless networking and signal processing and end-to-end enterprise mobility solutions. The firms also provide a broad range of routing, switching and security products, video surveillance and machine-to-machine communication components that secure VPN appliances, enable intrusion detection and thwart data theft. Some firms even provide electronic warfare, avionics, robotics, advanced communications and maritime systems to the defense industry.

What's Shaping the Future of the Wireless Equipment Industry?

Short-Term Profitability at Stake: Although high infrastructure investments will eventually help minimize service delivery costs to support broadband competition and wireless densification, short-term profitability has largely been compromised. Margins are likely to be affected by the high cost of first-generation 5G products, the now-on-now-off U.S.-Iran war, the prolonged Russia-Ukraine war and oil price volatility. Uncertainty regarding chip shortage (albeit to a lesser extent) and supply-chain disruptions leading to a dearth of essential fiber materials, shipping delays and scarcity of other raw materials due to geopolitical unrest and restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz are expected to affect the expansion and rollout of new broadband networks. Extended lead times for basic components are also likely to hurt the delivery schedule and escalate production costs.



Fiber Densification, Cloud Adoption: To maintain superior performance standards, there is a continuous need for network tuning and optimization, which creates demand for state-of-the-art wireless products and services. Moreover, a faster pace of 5G deployment is expected to augment the telecommunications industry's scalability, security and universal mobility and propel the wide proliferation of IoT. Expansion of fiber optic networks to support 4G LTE and 5G wireless standards, as well as wireline connections, is likely to act as a tailwind. The industry participants are facilitating their customers to move away from an economy-of-scale network operating model to demand-driven operations and seamlessly migrate to 5G by offering easy programmability and flexible automation through steady infrastructure investments. The exponential growth of cloud networking solutions is further resulting in increased storage and computing on a virtual plane. As both consumers and enterprises use the network, there is tremendous demand for quality networking equipment.



High Customer Inventory Levels: Efforts to offset substantial capital expenditure for upgrading network infrastructure by raising fees have persistently reduced demand, as customers tend to switch to lower-priced alternatives. Moreover, high technological obsolescence has escalated operating costs, with steady investments in R&D becoming necessary to fend off competition. Due to a challenging macroeconomic environment and intense market volatility, high customer inventory levels pose another headwind for the companies.

Zacks Industry Rank Indicates Bearish Trends

The Zacks Wireless Equipment industry is housed within the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. It carries a Zacks Industry Rank #212, which places it in the bottom 13% of more than 250 Zacks industries.



The group’s Zacks Industry Rank, which is basically the average of the Zacks Rank of all the member stocks, indicates bleak prospects. Our research shows that the top 50% of the Zacks-ranked industries outperform the bottom 50% by a factor of more than 2 to 1.



Before we present a few wireless equipment stocks that are well-positioned to outperform the market based on a strong earnings outlook, let’s take a look at the industry’s recent stock-market performance and valuation picture.

Industry Outperforms S&P 500, Sector

The Zacks Wireless Equipment industry has outperformed the S&P 500 composite and the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector over the past year.



The industry has surged 38.3% over this period compared with the S&P 500 and sector’s growth of 21.7% and 33.2%, respectively.



One-Year Price Performance

Industry's Current Valuation

On the basis of trailing 12-month Enterprise Value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA), which is the most appropriate multiple for valuing telecom stocks, the industry is currently trading at 31.08X compared with the S&P 500’s 18.21X. It is also trading above the sector’s trailing 12-month EV/EBITDA of 19.4X.



Over the past five years, the industry has traded as high as 38.21X, as low as 8.89X and at the median of 19.7X, as the chart below shows.



Trailing 12-Month Enterprise Value-to EBITDA (EV/EBITDA) Ratio

3 Wireless Equipment Stocks to Watch

Ubiquiti: Headquartered in New York, Ubiquiti offers a comprehensive portfolio of networking products and solutions for service providers and enterprises. The company maintains a proprietary network communication platform committed to reducing operational costs by using a self-sustaining mechanism for rapid product support and dissemination of information. Ubiquiti aims to benefit from significant growth opportunities in both emerging and developed economies. These include a relentless pursuit by emerging countries to stay connected with the world through the adoption of wireless networking infrastructure, as developed economies aim to bridge the demand-supply gap for higher bandwidth. The stock has gained 27.9% over the past year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current fiscal and next fiscal-year earnings has been revised 63.4% and 52.9% upward, respectively, since June 2025. Ubiquiti carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Price and Consensus: UI





Comtech: Headquartered in Chandler, AZ, Comtech provides secure communications and public-safety solutions for commercial and government customers. The company has streamlined its portfolio by integrating its satellite and public-safety businesses while emphasizing high-margin offerings such as advanced modems, digital ground infrastructure and Allerium cloud software. Backlog and multi-year contracts provide strong revenue visibility in key markets. This Zacks Rank #2 company has a VGM Score of A. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current fiscal earnings has been revised 35.8% upward since June 2025.



Price and Consensus: CMTL





InterDigital: Headquartered in Wilmington, DE, InterDigital is a pioneer in advanced mobile technologies that enable wireless communications and capabilities. The company engages in designing and developing a wide range of advanced technology solutions for digital cellular as well as wireless products and networks. IDCC’s global footprint, diversified product portfolio and ability to penetrate different markets are impressive. Apart from the company’s strong portfolio of wireless technology solutions, the addition of technologies related to sensors, user interface and video to its offerings is likely to drive significant value, considering the massive size of the market it licenses. Furthermore, the company remains committed to pursuing acquisitions to drive its product portfolio and boost organic growth. This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) firm has gained 23% over the past year. It has a VGM Score of B.



Price and Consensus: IDCC

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ubiquiti Inc. (UI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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