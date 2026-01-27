3 Ways Your Medicare Advantage Plan May Have Changed This Year

Key Points

The nice thing about being signed up for original Medicare is that the rules are pretty much the same for everyone. Granted, some people pay more for Medicare Part B if their income is higher. But otherwise, all Medicare enrollees are eligible for the same coverage and general costs.

If you have a Medicare Advantage plan, though, you really need to pay attention to changes that arise from year to year. That's because each Medicare Advantage plan is different and comes with its own set of benefits and rules. With that in mind, here are some ways your Medicare Advantage plan may have changed in 2026.

1. Your costs may have risen

Although there are some $0 premium Medicare Advantage plans, many plans charge a monthly premium for enrollment. There are additional costs associated with Medicare Advantage, like an annual deductible, coinsurance, and copays.

Some of these costs may have increased in 2026. It's important to know what to expect so your retirement budget isn't thrown out of whack.

2. Your plan's benefits may have changed

One perk that Medicare Advantage offers over original Medicare is supplemental benefits. Most Medicare Advantage plans, for example, cover dental care, eye exams, and hearing aids, whereas original Medicare doesn't pay for these services.

But many Medicare Advantage plans offer benefits beyond these fairly basic ones. Some Advantage plans offer home cleaning services and meal delivery for enrollees with conditions they apply to. For example, enrollees with breathing problems may qualify for home cleanings, while those with diabetes or heart disease may be eligible for meal services.

Just as the costs associated with your Medicare Advantage plan can change from one year to another, so too can your plan add or remove benefits. It's important to read up the benefits you're entitled to this year.

3. Your provider network may be different

One drawback of Medicare Advantage compared to original Medicare is that enrollees are typically limited to a specific provider network. Going outside your plan's network could mean facing much higher costs.

Before you start scheduling appointments with various providers, take a look at your plan's network to make sure they're still covered. If not, you may need to seek out new doctors to manage your care.

Remember, if you're on Medicare Advantage, you have until March 31 this year to swap your current plan for another, or to dump Medicare Advantage altogether and enroll in original Medicare instead. For this reason, it's important to be aware of the ways your plan may have changed for 2026. If there's a change that's costing you more money or limiting your access to care, it could pay to make a switch before it's too late.

