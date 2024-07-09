3 Undervalued Cryptos With 10X Potential in 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

The crypto market appears to be in correction mode. Recent price action in this space has been very bearish. However, I do think there are glimmers of hope. Most of the downside we’ve seen has been concentrated in the altcoin market. I do not think anyone holding Bitcoin (BTC-USD) this cycle is complaining too much about the current correction. For those who tried to pick undervalued cryptos in the altcoin space, that might be a different story.

Regardless, the fear and greed index is surprisingly low right now in the crypto space right now. The last time we saw this index leaning this far toward fear was Augusts 2023. Most altcoins have also tumbled back toward their historical lows. Almost every speculative altcoin I look at has tumbled by at least 50% or more in the past few months. Thus, I believe that if Bitcoin goes on a surprise rally (perhaps triggered by the halving’s supply scarcity building up), many altcoins could start surging again.

With that in mind, let’s look at three undervalued cryptos. Now, I’ve always been of the mind that investing “fun money” into these cryptos is the best way to go. You decide what you do with your money. But sticking to equities or more stable assets such as Bitcoin with the majority of one’s portoflio is the best idea, in my opinion.

LinqAI (LNQ-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

LinqAI (LNQ-USD) is an AI project focused on automating tasks in the Web 3.0 space. The project aims to use AI to increase employee productivity. Basically, this project provides a way for users to automate their marketing campaigns and post automatically on social media using AI.

As of writing, LNQ has a market cap of approximately $23.5 million. The project’s circulating supply sits at 161.8 million LNQ, out of a total supply of 979.4 million tokens. While LNQ has seen an 8.65% uptick over the past 24 hours (at the time of writing), it’s still down significantly from its all-time high of 27 cents reached in March 2024.

It’s important to note that LNQ is currently only traded on a couple of major centralized exchanges, MEXC and Bitmart. I actually think this is a good thing, since it leaves room for upside catalysts if bigger exchanges list this AI token. If we see AI hype spill over into crypto again, LNQ could do well.

Devve (DEVVE-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

DevvE (DEVVE-USD) is a project that aims to capture the imaginations of ESG crypto investors with a blockchain that is specifically built for this purpose. However, right now, it is just an ERC-20 token with promise. This project was supposed to launch their layer-1 testnet months ago, but I haven’t seen any announcement of that.

Regardless, if the team can launch the “DevvX blockchain,” there could be multi-bagger upside here. The problem is that the DevvE team has already under-delivered on its testnet, so this is a “show me” story right now.

That said, the team has been making progress on their launchpad and aggressively marketing their token. If this project can woo some big institutional investors, it’s an investment that might just pay off.

MILC Platform (MLT-USD)

Source: Shutterstock

MILC Platform (MLT-USD) is a project focused on the media content licensing industry. This blockchain project is built as an open marketplace for professional and non-professional content creators and buyers. I find the concept compelling, as MILC could streamline the currently inefficient and fragmented process of content licensing.

With a current price of around 8 cents and a market cap of about $9.5 million, it’s a relatively small and speculative play in the crypto space.

There haven’t been any groundbreaking updates or news lately, but MILC Platform continues building out its marketplace infrastructure and partnerships. It is more of a technical play right now, since the stock is trading near historically low levels. That said, I think this is certainly a crypto project that could bounce back in a big way.

