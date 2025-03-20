3 Under-the-Radar Value AI Stocks With Market-Beating Potential

These three stocks aren't conventionally seen as artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, yet AI is a critical part of the growth story of HVAC and building controls/software company Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI), and electrical solutions company nVent Electric (NYSE: NVT). Meanwhile, integrating AI-enabled solutions is the key to long-term growth at GE HealthCare (NASDAQ: GEHC).

Best of all, the fact that these stocks go under the radar means you don't have to pay nosebleed valuations to buy into them. They represent three great value stock options for investors looking for AI exposure. Here's why.

Start Your Mornings Smarter! Wake up with Breakfast news in your inbox every market day. Sign Up For Free »

Johnson Controls

A Bank of America analyst forecasts that Johnson Controls generated around $4 billion of its revenue from data centers in 2024. Given that Wall Street estimates 2025 revenue will be about $23.4 billion, a conservative estimate of 10% growth from data center revenue would mean that data centers represent about 19% of Johnson Controls revenue in 2025.

Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems provide a critical part of thermal control at data centers, particularly large-scale data centers needed to power the growth of AI applications. The growth in data center orders is contributing to the company's growing backlog.

However, the robust growth prospects of its data center/AI-related business shouldn't detract from the strength of its underlying growth driver coming from the retrofit opportunity in commercial buildings as it seeks to improve efficiency and meet its net zero emissions aims.

Alongside the other two featured stocks, Johnson Controls trades on an undemanding ratio of enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and is worth picking up on a dip.

nVent Electric

This electrical protection (enclosures) and connections (electrical and fastening) company is a picks-and-shovels way to play the electrification-of-everything megatrend in the economy. As the economy moves toward ever more increasing levels of electrical infrastructure implicit in smart buildings/infrastructure, connected devices, renewable electric vehicle (EV) charging networks, and of course data center spending to power AI, it will need nVent's solutions.

The company's sales from continuing operations (nVent sold its thermal management solutions for $1.7 billion in January) was about $3 billion in 2024, with data solutions responsible for 20% of it at $600 million. In addition, management disclosed that data solutions sales grew 30% in 2024, implying an increase of $139 million from data solutions in 2024.

It's an interesting number because nVent's total sales (ongoing operations) improved by $337 million, implying that 41% of its growth last year came from data solutions.

Moreover, management expects its infrastructure end markets (including data centers) to lead its growth with a low double-digit increase in 2025. Whichever way you look at it, the key driver of its near- to mid-term growth is data center capital spending.

Turning to valuation matters, as you can see below nVent looks to be a particularly good value, and the dip in the share price has moved it into value territory again.

Metric nVent Electric Johnson Controls GE HealthCare Free cash flow 2025 (est.) $471 million $1.97 billion $1.58 billion Price-to-FCF 2025 19.9 times 27 times 23.7 times Free cash flow 2026 (est.) $524 million $2.48 billion $2.29 billion Price-to-FCF 2026 17.8 times 21.5 times 16.3 times

GE HealthCare

Last but not least, GE HealthCare is a company whose value-add to customers is increasing due to the growth of its AI-enabled solutions. The company is a leading player in imaging equipment, including magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, and X-ray equipment. Its principal competitors are Siemens Healthineers and Philips.

However, it differs from the latter two in that it also offers pharmaceutical diagnostics (contrast media and radiopharmaceuticals) that complement the imaging equipment used with them. It also provides monitoring and patient care equipment.

Its range of complementary offerings helps make it a leader in AI-enabled solutions -- the company moved from 58 to 85 AI-enabled authorizations in 2024 -- and GE HealthCare's aim is to drive the growth of precision care solutions. Using AI, GE HealthCare can develop precision care solutions using a mass of data captured through its imaging and patient monitoring equipment.

Integrating AI will help clinicians with diagnosis and treatment (including precisely treating diseases using imaging equipment and pharmaceutical diagnostics together to deliver drugs to affected areas, such as cancer cells) while tailoring precision care solutions.

All told, the growth of AI adoption and its integration into GE HealthCare's solutions will ultimately add value to its equipment and lead to better patient outcomes.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $299,339 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $40,324 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $501,530!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Continue »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2025

Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Lee Samaha has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bank of America, GE HealthCare Technologies, and Johnson Controls International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.