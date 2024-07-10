3 Under-the-Radar Cryptos Set to Explode in Value

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Every crypto investor knows a coin or two that wasn’t dominating the chatter but seemingly came out of nowhere to make some lucky folks rich.

That’s the nature of undervalued cryptocurrencies. Projects like those could have witnessed significant gains in the past, but their past or present price still doesn’t quite reflect their potential growth or future value. And when you get a hold of one, it’s worth HODLing.

Two coins in this list are in the decentralized physical infrastructure networks (DePIN) niche. DePIN refers to blockchain-powered platforms that incentivize users to plug in their physical infrastructure and earn crypto tokens and is one of the trends in crypto right now that venture capitalists are heavily obsessing over — and pouring money in. What that means is that DePIN cryptos have a ton of potential for the upside.

Here are three under-the-radar coins poised to explode in value.

Nosana (NOS-USD)

Nosana (NOS-USD) is a peer-to-peer computational power-sharing platform. At its core, it’s a decentralized GPU grid that lets anyone share its idle GPU power — and earn rewards in the form of $NOS tokens. Nosana says contributors can earn 10 to 15x more than what traditional crypto mining pools offer.

The platform works by providing those who need power with computing resources via GPU nodes that scale with their needs.

Amsterdam-based duo Jesse Eisses and Sjoerd Dijkstra began working on Nosana in 2021. The two received a grant from the Solana Foundation to embark on a project to “decentralize computing.”

$NOS has gained over 1,000% to date, per Yahoo’s historical data. The coin has added more than 290% since the turn of the year and by more than 1,000% when it consolidated at an average of $6.5 during some trading days in March.

Nosana is definitely one of the best under-the-radar or undervalued cryptocurrencies to watch going into the rest of the year and beyond.

Render (RNDR-USD)

Render (RNDR-USD) is another DePIN network whose core proposition is much like Nosana’s. The Render Network lets GPU owners earn money by renting out their spare computing power to creators who need extra power for rendering tasks. The Render network can be used in the media, augmented reality, virtual reality, mixed reality, gaming, media, medical and more verticals.

Part of what has pushed Render on the map is its onboarding of big names across art, robotics and software and more niches. Some of them include Ari Emmanuel — CEO of Endeavor, the company behind the UFC and WWE. Others include Mozilla founder Brendan Eich and the artist Beeple who famously made $69 million overnight with NFT artwork.

Render has returned over 42% year-to-date. But the real price action has happened since the project’s launch in 2017.

Over the past year, for example, the RNDR token has increased over 225% and 1,125% since July 2022. If you’re looking for an undervalued crypto to invest in, Render is definitely one of the best picks.

Ondo (ONDO-USD)

Ondo (ONDO-USD) is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform that wants to “make institutional-grade financial products and services available to everyone.”

The project began in 2021 before launching its first products in 2023, during which the concept of real-world assets (RWAs) was becoming more popular than ever.

Ondo works by letting users choose a product they like, after which they connect their wallet and deposit a stablecoin. Users can also wire USD instead. When you want to cash out your tokens for stablecoins (or USD), you only need to request a redemption.

The project had success right out of the gate, thanks to having the thumbs-up and funding from Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) and the leading VC firms Pantera and Founders Fund.

ONDO is up about 300% year-to-date. And seeing it began trading only in Jan, it’s one of the most undervalued cryptos out there right now.

