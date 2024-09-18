3 Travel Packages With Senior Discounts in the US

Traveling can be one of the most rewarding ways to spend your leisure time during your golden years. You’ve spent decades of your life working hard, and now it’s time to enjoy your hard-earned money.

Check Out: 9 Easiest Ways To Maximize Your Savings in 2024

Consider This: 6 Fall Travel Deals To Jump On Before They’re Gone

While traveling unlocks new and enriching experiences, global exposure and a chance to see more of the world, it can also come with a hefty price tag.

According to the AARP 2024 Travel Trends Report, 65% of those 50 or older plan to travel in 2024. Travelers 50 and older expect to spend $6,659 on average in 2024, which is consistent with 2023’s average of $6,688. Meanwhile, travelers 50-59 plan to spend $6,054, travelers 60-69 plan to spend $6,865, and travelers 70 and older plan to spend $6,987.

These are no small figures, indicating that it’s going to cost you a pretty penny to take a vacation. Luckily, there are some travel package deals and travel discounts that you can take advantage of now.

1. Flight Package Discount

When booking through the AARP Travel Center powered by Expedia, members can get exclusive access to a $50 gift card of their choice when they book any flight package.

Explore More: 6 Top Beach Destinations To Travel to in the Fall If You’re on a Budget

2. Tour Package Discount

In tandem with AARP Travel, Trip Canvas helps seniors create fantastic vacations with exclusive AARP member benefits. For example, they offer private and customized tour packages designed especially for seniors, starting at $2,400 per person for a 12 day trip.

3. Cruise Package Discount

For AARP members, there are two tour companies that offer package discounts for seniors:

Explorations by Collette: $50-$100 off small-group cultural immersion tours

Grand European Travel: Up to $100 off guided vacations, including U.S. National Parks

Additional Senior Travel Discounts

In addition to vacation package discounts, there’s a whole bunch of other travel discounts for seniors — from flights, hotels cruises and rental cars, according to AARP and U.S. News & World Report. Some are for AARP members, while others are for any senior. By stacking these travel discounts, you can essentially create your own vacation package at a lower cost:

Flights

Cruises

Carnival: Some discounted rates are available on select cruises for guests 55 and older.

Holland America Line: Up to $200 onboard credit on select cruises. (AARP members)

Royal Caribbean: Some discounted rates are available on select cruises for guests 55 and older.

Rental Cars

Disclaimer: Offers listed subject to change — prices and discounts accurate as of original publication on Sept. 18, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Travel Packages With Senior Discounts in the US

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.