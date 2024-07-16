3 Transport Stocks to Add to the Top of Your Buy List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

In the first quarter of 2024, the U.S. economy grew at a strong, annualized pace of 2.4% above inflation. And multiple experts are predicting that the economy will add another 2% of growth above inflation during the current quarter. In this environment, the demand for solar panels, personal computers, data center components, construction components and automobiles, should continue to climb. This bodes well for the transportation companies that move those products around the country. It’s true that economic growth is beginning to slow thanks to households’ reduced savings and the lagged effects of interest rate increases. But with the Fed likely to cut rates in September, multiple sectors, including housing, travel, commercial real estate and automobiles, will be rejuvenated, causing the financial results of many transportation companies to get a big lift. Here are three transport stocks to buy if you want to exploit the latter trend.

GE Aerospace (GE)

Source: Shutterstock

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE) is purely focused on developing components for airplanes and servicing them.

The company is clearly benefiting from strong travel trends and many airlines’ increased spending on the acquisition of airplanes. Additionally, the company’s defense business is getting a boost from many nations’ higher military outlays.

In the first quarter, GE Aerospace’s top line surged 11% YOY to $16.1 billion, while its orders jumped 14% YOY to $20.1 billion. Moreover, the firm raised its full-year operating profit guidance to $6.2-$6.6 billion from $6-$6.5 billion previously.

Goldman Sachs says that the company has “limited competition” and is well-positioned to continue to benefit from the “maintenance-intensive” nature of airplane engines.

Analysts, on average, expect the company’s earnings per share to jump to $4.09 in 2024 and $5.06 in 2025, up from $2.81 in 2023.

Westinghouse Air Brake (WAB)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB) makes train components, including railcars. The company delivered strong Q1 financial results, as its top line jumped 14% YOY to $2.5 billion. Moreover, its earnings per share, excluding certain items, soared 47.7% YOY to $1.89. Also importantly, Westinghouse increased its adjusted EPS guidance to between $7-$7.40 from $6.78. At the midpoint of that range, the company’s EPS would jump 21.6% this year.

In Q1, rail carloads in the U.S. climbed 1.8% YOY after increasing 2.8% YOY in Q4. During the weeks of July 3 and July 10, U.S. weekly rail traffic climbed 3.9% and 3.3% YOY, respectively. And according to Seeking Alpha columnist Stephen Simpson, the average railcar in America is 27.4 years old. As a result, many rail operators will probably have to buy a multitude of railcars in the coming months and years, lifting Westinghouse’s financial outlook.

Going forward, Westinghouse should also benefit from the U.S. government’s large outlays on passenger railroads and California’s decision to ban locomotives more than 23 years old as of 2030. Finally, the company should get a lift from interest rate cuts later this year. Those reductions will likely increase the demand for raw materials used in building houses, office buildings and automobiles, lifting the demand for railcars.

General Motors (GM)

Source: Katherine Welles / Shutterstock.com

Although General Motors’ (NYSE:GM) deliveries only rose 0.6% YOY last quarter, there was a great deal to like about the company’s results beyond the headline number.

Specifically, the firm’s share of the lucrative U.S. pickup truck category rose 1.6 percentage points to a huge 44.5%. Even more impressively, its share of mid-sized trucks, which also carry high margins, jumped 12.5 percentage points to a robust 28.2%.

Meanwhile, the automaker’s strategy for EVs appears to be working as it delivered a record 21,930 EVs in Q2, representing a YOY increase of 40%. Clearly, consumers are pleased with the many new electric models that GM has rolled out.

And the Street has become much more enamored with GM stock in recent months as the shares have climbed over 36% so far this year.

Finally, the company should get a big lift from interest rate cuts which will make its vehicles much more affordable.

Given GM’s strong Q2 performance and its multiple, positive catalysts, it’s one of the best transport stocks to buy.

On the date of publication, Larry Ramer did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Larry Ramer has conducted research and written articles on U.S. stocks for 15 years. He has been employed by The Fly and Israel’s largest business newspaper, Globes. Larry began writing columns for InvestorPlace in 2015. Among his highly successful, contrarian picks have been SMCI, INTC, and MGM. You can reach him on Stocktwits at @larryramer.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Transport Stocks to Add to the Top of Your Buy List appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.