3 Top Ranked Stocks Breaking Out Now

Regardless of what is happening in the world, whether geopolitical conflict, a cyclical downturn or the unwinding of an overleveraged hedge fund, a disciplined investment process remains the best tool for making consistent decisions with positive expected returns.

Two of the most durable signals available to investors are earnings estimate revisions and price momentum. Stocks with rising earnings expectations tend to outperform, while strong relative price action often indicates that institutional demand is already building. When those signals align, the odds of identifying a sustained winner can improve considerably.

Lenovo Group (LNVGY), Victoria’s Secret (VSXY) and Liquidia Corporation (LQDA) currently stand out on both fronts. Each carries a top Zacks Rank, benefits from positive earnings momentum and is displaying constructive price action. Their charts are also forming bullish consolidation patterns, placing all three near potential breakout levels and creating compelling opportunities for momentum-oriented investors.



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Lenovo Group Stock Surges Amid AI Momentum

Lenovo Group is best known as the world’s largest PC manufacturer, but the company is steadily developing into a broader AI hardware and infrastructure provider. Its Hybrid AI strategy stretches from AI-enabled PCs, smartphones and workstations to enterprise servers, storage, edge computing and managed services, giving Lenovo exposure to AI adoption across both personal devices and corporate data centers.

That transformation is already showing up in the company’s results. Lenovo finished fiscal 2025/26 with record revenue of $83.1 billion, up 20% year over year. AI-related revenue more than doubled and accounted for 33% of total sales during the year. Momentum accelerated further in the fiscal fourth quarter, when revenue climbed 27%, adjusted net income doubled and AI-related revenue surged 84% to represent 38% of the company’s total.

The Infrastructure Solutions Group has emerged as an especially important growth engine. Quarterly revenue increased 37% to a record $5.6 billion, while the segment produced its highest operating profit and margin since Lenovo entered the business. The company also ended the period with a $21 billion AI-server pipeline and more than 5,800 customer AI deployments. At the same time, Lenovo retained its leading position in the global PC market, where an approaching upgrade cycle and the rollout of AI-enabled devices provide another potential source of growth.

Analysts have responded by sharply raising their earnings expectations. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current year has climbed 43% over the past 60 days, while the estimate for next year has increased 40%. That powerful revision momentum gives LNVGY a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Even after the stock’s advance, the valuation does not appear excessive relative to the improving growth outlook. Shares trade at approximately 17x forward earnings, with sales expected to rise 17.8% this year and another 15% next year. That combination of double-digit growth, rapidly rising earnings estimates and expanding exposure to AI infrastructure creates a credible case for further multiple expansion.

The stock has been on a tear over the past three months, but spent much of the last two months consolidating those gains in a constructive bullish pattern. Shares finally broke above that range this week, suggesting the next leg of the advance may be underway. With estimate revisions, fundamental growth and price momentum all moving in the same direction, Lenovo appears to be undergoing a broader rerating from a mature PC manufacturer into a diversified AI hardware and infrastructure company.



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Shares of Victoria’s Secret Stage Turnaround

Victoria’s Secret is a leading specialty retailer of intimate apparel and beauty products through its Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Beauty brands. After several years of inconsistent performance and weakening brand relevance, the company is beginning to show meaningful signs of a fundamental turnaround.

Under CEO Hillary Super, Victoria’s Secret has refocused on its core identity while improving its merchandise, marketing and promotional discipline. The company is leaning back into the brand’s traditional positioning, but with a more modern and inclusive approach, while also investing in product innovation and rebuilding momentum across Victoria’s Secret, PINK and Beauty. The recent ticker change from VSCO to VSXY further reflects that renewed emphasis on the company’s identity.

Those efforts are now translating into much stronger financial results. First quarter net sales increased 15% year over year to $1.56 billion, supported by 13% comparable sales growth. Adjusted earnings reached $0.60 per share, roughly double expectations, while gross margin expanded to 37.6%. Management subsequently raised its full-year outlook, increasing projected sales to between $7.03 billion and $7.13 billion and adjusted operating income to between $550 million and $580 million.

Analysts have responded by raising their earnings forecasts. The consensus estimate for the current quarter has climbed 20.3%, while the estimate for next quarter has flipped from a loss of $0.11 per share to a profit of $0.03. Full year estimates have also moved higher, rising 6.9% for the current year and 4.9% for next year. That improving earnings outlook supports the stock’s Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and suggests the turnaround is gaining credibility on Wall Street.

Shares have responded with powerful price momentum, surging alongside the improving fundamentals before consolidating into a bullish wedge over the past several weeks. Investors should now watch for a decisive breakout above the recent highs near $91. A move through that level could signal that the consolidation is complete and open the door to another leg higher.



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Liquidia Corporation Leads the Biotech Stock Rally

Liquidia Corporation is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for rare cardiopulmonary diseases. Its primary growth driver is YUTREPIA, an FDA-approved, dry-powder formulation of treprostinil used to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease. The drug is administered through a compact, low-resistance inhaler developed using Liquidia’s proprietary PRINT manufacturing technology.

YUTREPIA’s commercial launch has been nothing short of explosive. First-quarter net product sales reached approximately $130 million, lifting total revenue to $132.9 million and nearly matching the $148 million Liquidia generated during all of 2025. More than 4,500 unique prescriptions had been written and roughly 3,750 patients had begun treatment through the end of April. That rapid adoption helped Liquidia produce its third consecutive profitable quarter, with net income of $52.9 million and adjusted EBITDA of $71.2 million.

With sales projected to climb roughly 316% this year and another 67% next year, analysts have struggled to keep pace with the speed of Liquidia’s commercial ramp. Earnings estimates have trended sharply higher over the past year, reflecting stronger-than-expected demand and the company’s rapid transition from a development-stage biotech into a profitable commercial business. That powerful revision momentum gives LQDA a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

The stock’s price action has followed the improving fundamentals. LQDA shares have repeatedly consolidated and broken out over the past 18 months as investors have adjusted to the company’s rapidly expanding sales and earnings outlook. After another orderly pause, shares have now broken above a tidy bull flag, suggesting the longer-term advance may be ready to resume.

Biotechnology stocks often rally on expectations well before meaningful revenue arrives. Liquidia stands out because its breakout is being supported by real product demand, accelerating sales and rapidly expanding profitability. With Wall Street estimates continuing to move higher, LQDA remains one of the strongest growth and momentum stories in the biotech sector.



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Should Investors Buy Shares of LQDA, VSXY and LNVGY?

LNVGY, VSXY and LQDA each combine a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) with rising earnings estimates and constructive technical setups. Although the three companies operate in very different industries, all are benefiting from improving fundamentals that appear to support their recent price strength.

Investors should still account for their distinct risks, including Lenovo’s cyclical hardware exposure, the execution demands of Victoria’s Secret’s turnaround and Liquidia’s dependence on a relatively concentrated product portfolio. Even so, the alignment of earnings momentum and price momentum makes all three compelling candidates for investors seeking stocks capable of extending their current breakouts.

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Lenovo Group Ltd. (LNVGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.