3 Top-Ranked Goldman Sachs Mutual Funds for Superb Returns

Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) is a world-renowned company that has provided investment management, portfolio design and advisory services to individual and institutional investors worldwide since 1988. Its strategies cover asset classes, industries and geographies. As of March 31, 2024, GSAM had more than $2.6 trillion in assets under supervision.

The fund has more than 1800 professionals across 31 offices all over the world. The company has a team of more than 800 investment professionals who capitalize on Goldman Sachs’ technology, risk-management skills and market insights. It offers investment solutions, including fixed income, money markets, public equity, commodities, hedge funds, private equity and real estate, through proprietary strategies, strategic partnerships and open architecture programs.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Goldman Sachs mutual funds, viz. Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund GLPIX, Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights GMZPX and Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund GSXPX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of Goldman Sachs mutual funds.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in domestic and foreign equity or fixed-income securities issued by energy infrastructure companies. GLPIX advisors may also invest a small portion of the assets in non-energy infrastructure investments.

Goldman Sachs MLP Energy Infrastructure Fund has three-year annualized returns of 23.7%. As of the end of February 2024, GLPIX held 29 issues, with 12.5% of its assets invested in Energy Transfer.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio of equity securities, of large-cap domestic and foreign issues that are traded in the United States. GMZPX advisors also invest in fixed-income securities that are considered cash equivalents.

Goldman Sachs Large Cap Growth Insights fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.6%. GMZPX has an expense ratio of 0.53%.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, if any, in a broadly diversified portfolio domestic small-cap of equity securities. GSXPX advisors may also invest in foreign issuers that are traded in the United States.

Goldman Sachs Small Cap Value Insights Fund has three-year annualized returns of 8.4%. Joseph Kogan has been one of the fund managers of GSXPX since February 2024.

