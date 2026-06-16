3 Top-Ranked Dimensional Mutual Funds Set to Deliver Solid Gains

Dimensional Fund Advisor, founded in 1981, believes in applying academic research in practical investing to generate higher returns. It offers investment solutions across various asset classes to institutional and individual investors, investment consultants and financial advisors. Dimensional Fund Advisor operates with a workforce of more than 1,600 professionals in more than 15 offices worldwide.

It invests in domestic and foreign equities, fixed-income securities, retirement income funds and real estate and commodity markets. As of March 31, 2025, Dimensional Fund Advisor had $969 billion in assets under management. Over the past four decades, the company has provided investment management strategies to its clients. Founded 45 years ago, this fund family is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Below, we share with you three top-ranked Dimensional mutual funds, namely DFA Global Allocation 25/75 DGTSX, DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio DILRX and DFA US Targeted Value DFFVX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of funds.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 generally invests in domestic and international equity and fixed-income underlying funds, with a target allocation of roughly 25% to equities and 75% to fixed income.

DFA Global Allocation 25/75 has three-year annualized returns of 8.8%. As of January 2026, DGTSX held 10 issues, with roughly 30% invested in DFA INV 2 YEAR GLOBAL FIX.

DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio primarily invests in large non-U.S. companies in developed markets that it believes have strong profitability and attractive relative valuations compared with other international large-cap companies.

DFA International Large Cap Growth Portfolio has three-year annualized returns of 14.8%. DILRX has an expense ratio of 0.26%.

DFA US Targeted Value invests in diverse, marketable U.S. small- and mid-cap value stocks with higher profitability and may use equity index futures and options to adjust market exposure based on fund cash flows.

DFA US Targeted Value has three-year annualized returns of 19.2%. Marc C. Leblond has been one of the fund managers of DFFVX since 2020.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Dimensional mutual funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Dimensional mutual funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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