3 Top Mega-Cap Chip Stocks to Watch for Major Moves

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Uncovering promising chip stocks in the stock market is about picking out winners and keeping an eye on what forces push leading companies toward exponential growth. Three mega-cap giants deliver innovation, resilience, and strategic movement within their respective areas.

One is a leader in high-performance computing and graphics, at the forefront of the infusion of advanced AI capabilities, driving truly transformative advancements in technology and digital interaction. The second built an association with technological progress. It consistently delivers cutting-edge AI model technologies with a large global footprint, thus impacting millions daily through innovative solutions and extensive reach.

The third can sail through the landscape of autonomous driving, demonstrating tech prowess and robust financial health by strategically investing in operational efficiency to stay ahead in AI infrastructure and competitive marketplaces. Those geared toward long-term growth and sustainability serve as a roadmap to harness market volatility and capture opportunity.

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Source: Pamela Marciano / Shutterstock.com

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) remains a dominant player in the computing high-performance and graphical markets due to its heavy focus on the AI and machine learning sectors. The recent AMD investor conference highlighted several strategic initiatives and achievements that placed AMD in good stead for further growth and market penetration.

Key to AMD’s growth has been its effective penetration of the enterprise arena. The company secured significant deployments in the world’s largest enterprises. These deployments underscore the reliability and performance of AMD’s Epyc CPUs, which are increasingly adopted in mission-critical enterprise resource planning and database solutions.

This company has continued to focus on launching new processors to increase its AI capabilities. Ryzen mobile processors, codenamed Strix, will further enhance AMD’s position in the AI PC market. Likewise, the Turin family of Epyc processors should take more market share in the enterprise and cloud computing division.

Finally, strong financial performance, strategic enterprise deployments, and AI and high-performance computing innovation have taken AMD 10 steps ahead, making it a candidate for the top chip stocks list.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com

The demand for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM), with advanced semiconductor technology, is still pretty high, albeit in the AI and HPC sectors.

Additionally, TSMC’s gross margin of 53.1% was up slightly sequentially despite seasonally adverse impacts from the smartphone market, supported by a favorable change in product mix. The operating margin improved sequentially by 0.4 percentage points to 42%, underlining the operational efficiency of TSMC across the tight control of expenses.

In the future, TSMC targets a significant 2024 capital expenditure of $28 billion to $32 billion, continuing its emphasis on leading-edge process technologies. This strategic investment aims to grow the company’s manufacturing capacity and technology capability to fully support long-term demand profiles for the AI market. Moreover, advancement in the company’s geographic responsiveness and flexibility will be fueled by global expansion that includes building factories in Arizona, Japan, and Europe.

Overall, TSMC combines solid financial performance with strategic investment methods and proactive measures created to navigate the market’s difficulties. This allows the company to set a mark for sustained growth and global leadership, earning its seat on the top chip stock list.

Intel (INTC)

Source: Tada Images / Shutterstock.com

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is concentrating on making impactful strides in transformation strategies for advanced semiconductor manufacturing and AI technologies.

This resulted in Intel’s client business growing more than 30% from a year ago thanks to a great product portfolio and improvements in customer inventory levels, while the data center and AI businesses contributed 5% growth due to increased demand for Xeon processors and AI accelerators.

Highlights include booking Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) as Intel’s fifth customer and receiving extensive support through the CHIPS and Science Act, which makes Intel far stronger nationally in semiconductors. The company also announced its Gaudi 3 Next-Generation accelerators and hosted many industry events showcasing future AI and sustainability potential.

Intel remains committed to executing its IDM 2.0 strategy, focusing on becoming a leader in process technology and ramping the Intel 3 and Intel 18A nodes. The company still sees those latter areas as operatives that will drive continued growth this year, deriving support from the tailwinds it saw in the enterprise refresh cycle and growing demand in PCs and, indeed, in data center solutions.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in AMD, TSM and INTC. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Top Mega-Cap Chip Stocks to Watch for Major Moves appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.