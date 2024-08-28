3 Top High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

High-yield dividend stocks are catching the eye of savvy investors. With Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell strongly hinting that interest rate cuts will begin shortly, these income-generating powerhouses could be on the verge of a significant rally. Historically, when benchmark interest rates fall and bond yields follow suit, many fund managers shift their focus to high-yield dividend stocks to maximize portfolio performance.

For investors looking to get ahead of this potential catalyst, these three standout high-yield dividend stocks deserve a closer look. They not only offer attractive yields but also boast payout ratios below 65% and solid underlying fundamentals, positioning them well to provide both current income and future growth.

Royal Bank of Canada: A financial fortress with room to grow

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) stands tall as Canada's largest bank by market capitalization. The North American financial services giant offers a comprehensive suite of banking, wealth management, and capital markets services.

It also sports an impressive 3.6% yield at its current share price. The bank's 50% payout ratio, while not the lowest in this trio of stocks, still provides ample room for future dividend growth, even in challenging economic conditions.

Trading at a 2026 forward price-to-earnings ratio of 11, Royal Bank of Canada is valued in line with its financial peers. The bank's projected 2025 top-line growth of 5.3% adds to its appeal, positioning it for both dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Cisco Systems: A tech giant in transition

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ: CSCO), a global technology leader, has been successfully pivoting from its hardware-centric roots to a more software and subscription-based model. The company designs and sells networking hardware, software, telecommunications equipment, and other high-technology services and products.

At its current share price, Cisco offers a solid 3.1% yield, and its 62.2% payout ratio leaves it with room for future dividend increases.

The company's 2026 forward price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2, the highest among these stocks, reflects the market's expectations for fairly strong organic growth. Indeed, Cisco is projected to post a respectable 4.5% jump in revenue in 2025.

As the company continues its transition, it could unlock additional growth opportunities and shareholder value in the years ahead.

Archer-Daniels-Midland: A dividend king with global reach

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE: ADM), commonly known as ADM, is a global leader in agricultural processing. With annual revenues exceeding $80 billion, it plays a crucial role in the world's food supply chain, in areas from crop purchasing to processing and selling agricultural commodities worldwide.

At its current share price, ADM sports an attractive 3.2% dividend yield, significantly better than both the S&P 500's average of 1.3% and its own 10-year average yield of about 2.7%. The company's commitment to shareholder returns is evident in its impressive streak of more than 50 consecutive years of payout increases, which has earned it a place among the elite Dividend Kings.

ADM's dividend appears highly sustainable based on its conservative 37.8% payout ratio. This prudent approach, combined with ADM's essential role in global agriculture, buffers it against the cyclical nature of commodity markets and gives it ample room to hike its dividend further.

Why buy these three high-yielders?

These three high-yield dividend stocks offer a compelling mix of current income and long-term growth potential. Royal Bank of Canada provides financial stability and growth prospects; Cisco Systems offers exposure to the evolving tech landscape; and Archer-Daniels-Midland brings steady dividends to the table, backed by its crucial role in the global food supply chain.

As interest rates potentially trend downward later this year, these stocks could see increased attention from income investors. Their combinations of attractive yields, conservative payout ratios, and solid fundamentals position them well for both income generation and potential capital appreciation in the current market environment.

George Budwell has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cisco Systems. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

