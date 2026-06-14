3 Top Consumer Stocks Building Durable Growth

Key Points

Tapestry's Coach remains a popular luxury brand and is winning over a new generation of customers.

On Holding's performance footwear continues to resonate with consumers, yet the stock trades reasonably.

SharkNinja is building a durable growth engine across multiple household products.

10 stocks we like better than Tapestry ›

Consumer goods companies have reported mixed results. Inflation and other macroeconomic headwinds have made it difficult to drive sales growth. But a few are still growing, suggesting a huge opportunity.

Tapestry (NYSE: TPR), On Holding (NYSE: ONON), and SharkNinja (NYSE: SN) have delivered consistent double-digit sales increases over the past few years. These companies are not just riding hot trends; they are building durable growth through strong brand power and execution, and their modest valuations leave room for upside in 2026 and beyond.

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1. Tapestry

Tapestry just reported another impressive quarter of growth. The owner of brands Coach and Kate Spade beat expectations in the recent quarter, with pro forma net sales surging 25% year over year and adjusted earnings up 62%.

Management is making the right decisions to generate long-term shareholder returns. Last year, it sold the Stuart Weitzman business. This freed up resources to invest in Coach, which makes up 88% of Tapestry's total sales. Over the past three years, the company's gross profit margin has steadily improved, a clear sign of the brand strength and pricing power of its biggest brand.

It is winning big with Gen Z and gaining market share across North America, Europe, and China. The marketing strategy is working, as management aims to build emotional connections with customers. Tapestry is seeing more customers make repeat purchases, increasing lifetime value and returns on marketing spending.

Overall, it's impressive for any apparel or luxury goods maker to report 20%-plus sales growth in a challenging environment, where consumers are still dealing with higher prices for groceries and gas. Analysts expect adjusted earnings per share to grow 13% on an annualized basis over the coming years, with recent estimates increasing. In this context, the stock looks compelling, trading at a reasonable forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 18.

2. On Holding

Another consumer goods stock delivering strong growth in a tough environment is On Holding. The fast-growing footwear brand is now in more than 90 countries but continues to deliver exceptional growth, with constant-currency revenue surging 26% year over year in the first quarter.

On is building durable growth and strong brand awareness. Gross margin increased four percentage points over the past year to 64.2% in Q1 2026. This increase shows it is driving more full-price sales and not resorting to discounts to boost demand.

Moreover, the direct-to-consumer sales channel is growing faster than the wholesale channel, up 29% on a constant-currency basis last quarter. This indicates that more consumers are seeking the brand online rather than discovering it in a retail store.

The strong sales show that On is beating the competition with superior innovation. But it's not a recent phenomenon. The brand has been growing sales at high double-digit rates over the past five years, suggesting it may better understand what consumers want in performance footwear than industry leaders.

This is a global footwear giant in the making, and investors can buy the stock at a reasonable forward P/E of 21.

3. SharkNinja

SharkNinja makes popular household products, including home appliances and skincare products. Despite high inflation, the company has posted double-digit sales for the past two years, with the top line increasing 15% year over year in the first quarter.

However, it's not just relying on popular brands like Shark and Ninja. It is building a comprehensive portfolio of cleaning, cooking, and beauty products that can deliver long-term, durable growth.

The company saw a slight decline in sales for food preparation products, but its strong first-quarter growth shows the value of its diversification across multiple categories. There is strong momentum globally for its Luxe Cafe coffee machines and cleaning products. Shark Beauty skincare products are also performing well, with new launches planned over the next year to fuel momentum.

SharkNinja is building a durable growth engine. Its strategy is to cultivate product innovation across multiple categories so it doesn't depend on the success of a single category or product. This formula helps explain why the company's sales have increased by double digits in each of the past three years.

The company has over 7,500 patents and an engineering team that designs compelling products at the right price points. Analysts expect the company's earnings to grow by more than 18% annually over the coming years, yet investors can buy shares at a reasonable forward P/E of 21.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends On Holding and SharkNinja. The Motley Fool recommends Tapestry. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.