3 Top Cloud Computing Stocks Worth Buying Before August

Cloud computing stocks have been among Wall Street’s strongest performers in 2026, driven by the rapid expansion of artificial intelligence (AI), enterprise digital transformation and rising demand for computing infrastructure. Businesses are accelerating cloud adoption to support AI models, data analytics and cybersecurity, while governments and large enterprises continue migrating critical workloads to the cloud. Investors have rewarded companies exposed to these long-term structural trends. Alphabet Inc. GOOGL, Cisco Systems, Inc. CSCO and Cloudflare, Inc. NET are three such stocks that have been making the most of the current environment.

The sector has also benefited from heavy spending on data centers and AI infrastructure. Enterprises are increasing capital expenditure to build more powerful cloud environments capable of handling generative AI applications, creating a strong outlook for cloud-related revenue. Meanwhile, easing concerns over interest rates have supported high-growth technology stocks, as lower financing costs improve the valuation of companies expected to deliver robust earnings growth over the coming years.

Another key catalyst has been the improving corporate spending environment. Companies that delayed technology investments amid economic uncertainty are once again committing budgets to cloud migration, automation and software modernization. Recurring subscription-based revenue, high customer retention and expanding demand for cloud-native applications have strengthened investor confidence that the industry's growth can remain resilient even if the broader economy slows.

Investors looking ahead to August may find the sector attractive because several near-term catalysts remain in place, including continued AI-related spending, ongoing enterprise cloud adoption and a busy earnings season that could reinforce expectations for sustained revenue growth. Although valuations have become richer after this year's rally, cloud computing remains one of the market's most compelling long-term investment themes, supported by durable demand, expanding digital infrastructure and the central role cloud platforms play in the global AI revolution.

Our Choices

The stocks below flaunt a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Alphabet, a Zacks Rank #2 company, is a leading cloud-computing provider through Google Cloud, offering AI infrastructure, Vertex AI, Gemini Enterprise, cybersecurity, data analytics and Google Workspace. Its expanding cloud platform is a key driver of enterprise digital transformation and AI adoption worldwide. GOOGL’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 64.8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current-year earnings has improved 24.6% over the past 60 days. Its shares have gained 4.3% year to date.

Cisco, a Zacks Rank #2 company, provides cloud networking and infrastructure solutions, enabling secure data centers, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, cybersecurity, observability and collaboration. Its technologies help enterprises modernize networks, strengthen cloud security and accelerate digital transformation worldwide. CSCO’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 12.3%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has improved 1.5% over the past 60 days. Its shares have surged 48.7% year to date.

Cloudflare, a Zacks Rank #1 company, provides cloud-native networking, security and developer services, helping businesses secure applications, optimize performance and deploy AI-powered workloads across public, private and hybrid cloud environments through its global cloud platform. NET’s expected earnings growth rate for the current year is 30.1%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next-year earnings has improved 9.9% over the past 60 days. Its shares have soared 34.7% year to date.

Bottom Line

Cloud computing remains one of the most compelling long-term investment themes as AI adoption, enterprise digital transformation and rising infrastructure spending continue to fuel demand. With strong earnings growth prospects, improving analyst estimates and favorable Zacks Ranks, Alphabet, Cisco and Cloudflare appear well-positioned to benefit from the sector's momentum heading into August and beyond.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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