3 Thrivent Mutual Funds Worth Considering for Long-Term Growth

Thrivent Mutual Funds were established in 1970 and offer more than 20 no-load mutual funds, including equity, fixed income, and asset allocation funds. The funds at Thrivent are managed using an active investment approach. Each fund uses a combination of fundamental research, security analysis, and several techniques to construct a portfolio. A team of portfolio managers and security analysts uses their knowledge and experience to make investment decisions and create overall investment strategies for Thrivent mutual funds.

We have chosen three Thrivent mutual funds, Thrivent Small Cap Stock AASMX, Thrivent Income LBIIX and Thrivent Global Stock AALGX, which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Thrivent Small Cap Stock fund invests its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in equity securities of small companies.

James M. Tinucci has been the lead manager of AASMX since Feb. 28, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Turning Point Brands, Inc. (2.2%), Moog Inc. (2.1%) and SharkNinja, Inc. (2.1%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

AASMX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10.3% and 5%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1%. AASMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Thrivent Income fund seeks high current income while preserving principal and, secondarily, long-term growth of capital by investing primarily in investment-grade bonds and other income-producing securities.

Kent L. White has been the lead manager of LBIIX since June 26, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Misc Bonds (78%), cash (2.9%), and U.S. Treasury Bonds (1.1%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

LBIIX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 5.2% and 0.9%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.47%. LBIIX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Thrivent Global Stock fund invests most of its assets in equity securities of domestic and international companies, primarily through common stocks.

David R. Spangler has been the lead manager of AALGX since Feb. 28, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like NVIDIA Corp (2.5%), Microsoft Corp (2.1%) and Amazon.com, Inc. (2%) as of Jan. 31, 2026.

AALGX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 18.6% and 9.6%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 0.94%. AALGX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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