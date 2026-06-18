3 Technology Mutual Funds to Buy for Incredible Returns

Technology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotics and data science, are the key catalysts for the sector’s growth.

In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a growth-oriented approach that focuses on companies with strong fundamentals and a relatively better investment prospect. Technology has come to have a broader meaning than just hardware and software. Social media and Internet companies are now part of the technology landscape.

Below, we share with you three technology mutual funds, viz., Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors FELIX, Victory Multi-Cap MNNAX and Franklin DynaTech FKDNX. Each has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of technology funds.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors fund seeks capital appreciation.FELIX invests most of its assets in securities of companies principally engaged in the design, manufacture, or sale of electronic components; equipment vendors to electronic component manufacturers; electronic component distributors; and electronic instruments and electronic systems vendors.

Fidelity Advisor Semiconductors has a three-year annualized return of 60.7%. As of January 2026, FELIX held 46 issues, with 24.8% of its assets invested in NVIDIA Corp.

Victory Multi-Cap fund invests in foreign securities, including ADRs and GDRs. MNNAX advisors use a quantitative investment process to identify equity securities across all market capitalizations.

Victory Multi-Cap has three-year annualized returns of 26%. Lance Humphrey has been the fund manager of MNNAX since November 2025.

Franklin DynaTech fund seeks investments primarily in equity securities of companies recognized for their innovation, adeptness in new technologies, strong management and ability to thrive in evolving industry conditions within the dynamic global economy.

Franklin DynaTech fund has three-year annualized returns of 26.1%. FKDNX has an expense ratio of 0.77%.

To view the Zacks Rank and the past performance of all Technology Mutual Funds, investors can click here to see the complete list of Technology funds.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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