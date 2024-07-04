3 Tech Stocks on the Brink of a Major Breakthrough

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Here, the focus is on three companies poised on the brink of a breakthrough. It becomes evident why these stocks are compelling choices in 2024. One stands out with its impressive top-line growth and enhanced profitability, driven by strategic advancements. Meanwhile, another one has expanded into critical sectors like telecommunications and insurance, marking its potential for scalable growth. On the other hand, the last one on the list, a staggering revenue increase, highlights the surging demand for its haptic technologies, positioning it uniquely in the gaming, automotive, and virtual reality markets.

Understanding these breakthrough tech stocks‘ fundamentals is crucial. Each company demonstrates a focus on operational edge and strategic expansion. These are the top signs of sustainable growth in the competitive tech industry. Whether through top-line diversification, enhanced bottom-line, or advanced product offerings, these stocks present high fundamentals and opportunities to capitalize on the next wave of technological advancement.

Celestica (CLS)

Source: T. Schneider / Shutterstock.com

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) leads in advanced electronics manufacturing and supply chain offerings. Its top-line came to $2.21 billion in Q1 2024. As a result, the top-line had a 20% annual increase. Up till now, the communications, consumer, and enterprise (CCS) category has had the largest annual revenue gain, accounting for 38% of the total revenue growth. The segment holds 65% of the consolidated top line. The CCS segment achieved a margin of 7%, marking a 1.2% improvement annually. This margin expansion was driven by improved mix and volume leverage. Indeed, this indicates solid productivity gains within this high-growth segment.

Moreover, Celestica’s operating margin improved to 6.2% in Q1 2024, up from 5.2% in Q1 2023, representing a 1% annual increase. Indeed, this improvement highlights an uplifted bottom line driven by a favorable mix and production efficiencies across both segments. Towards the bottom-line, Adjusted EPS for Q1 2024 was $0.86, exceeding the guidance range’s high end, reflecting a boost from $0.47 in Q1 2023. Higher operating earnings led to growth. Further, the bottom-line growth is also supported by a more favorable tax rate of 15% compared to the expected rate of 20%.

Overall, Celestica’s solid position on the breakthrough tech stocks list stems from sharp top-line growth and improved profitability.

Data Storage (DTST)

Source: Shutterstock

Data Storage (NASDAQ:DTST) offers business continuity solutions, disaster recovery, cloud infrastructure, cybersecurity, and IT services. In Q1 2024, the company derived 20% annual growth in revenue. The revenue improved from $6.9 million in Q1 2023 to $8.2 million, reflecting a sharp demand for their business continuity solutions. The company expanded its contract with a major telecommunications company. Additionally, it secured a new contract with one of the largest insurance companies in the US. Indeed, opening a new office in London reflects strategic international growth initiatives.

Further, adjusted EBITDA for Q1 2024 was $680K, a vital increase from $336K in Q1 2023. This doubling of adjusted EBITDA reflects an improved operational edge and better cost management. Net income for Q1 2024 was $357K, against $50K in Q1 2023. This boost in net income certainly reflects a growing bottom line and effective utilization of resources. Moreover, the company’s wider gross profit margin often reflects scalability in operations, indicating that as revenue grows, the bottom line can improve without a proportionate increase in costs.

To sum up, Data Storage’s inclusion on the breakthrough tech stocks list is supported by considerable top-line growth, expanding profit margins, and strategic contract expansions.

Immersion (IMMR)

Source: Andrush via Shutterstock

Immersion (NASDAQ:IMMR) edges on its haptic technology innovations. The company derived solid annual top-line growth. Compared to $7.1 million in Q1 2023, the consolidated top-line reached $43.8 million in Q1 2024. This 5X (516%) rise points to a massive demand for Immersion’s haptic technology across many industries. These include gaming, automotive, and virtual reality.

Further, Immersion delivered an improved bottom line in Q1 2024. The company’s net income increased to $19.8 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, in Q1. This is a solid uplift from $9.5 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in Q1 2023. This growth in net income outpaces top-line growth and reflects sharp cost management and potentially higher-margin revenue streams. Immersion considerably bolstered its cash, increasing by $18.7 million to $179.1 million by the end of Q1 2024, compared to $160.4 million at the end of December 2023. Hence, this liquidity enhancement marks Immersion’s fundamental ability to execute strategic financial maneuvers.

In short, Immersion’s notable top-line growth, improved bottom-line, and cash reserves contribute to its attractiveness on the breakthrough tech stocks list.

