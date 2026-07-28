3 Strong Lazard Mutual Funds to Consider Now

Lazard, the global investment manager, has provided investment ideas and solutions for institutions and individual investors worldwide since 1848. Lazard’s mutual funds cover all the traditional disciplines of equity, fixed income, as well as multi-asset class products and alternative investments.



With more than $285 billion in investment assets from over 20 countries, Lazard has over 1,200 employees, including over 400 investment professionals in more than 30 offices around the world. Thus, these factors make Lazard’s mutual funds a sound and reliable investment choice.



We have picked three Lazard mutual funds — Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio GLFOX, Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Open LEOOX and Lazard Opportunistic Strategies Open LCAOX— which investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.



Lazard Global Listed Infrastructure Portfolio fund invests the bulk of its assets in equity securities of infrastructure companies listed on recognized stock exchanges.



John Mulquiney has been the lead manager of GLFOX since Dec. 31, 2009. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as National Grid plc (8.1%), Vinci SA (8.1%) and Snam S.p.A. (7.5%) as of March 31, 2026.



GLFOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13.9% and 11.3%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.21%. GLFOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.



To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 (Strong Buy) and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds,please click here.



Lazard Enhanced Opportunities Open fund invests in convertible bonds and preferred securities of U.S. companies, while also holding select foreign securities through a hedged investment strategy.



Frank Bianco has been the lead manager of LEOOX since Dec. 31, 2014. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Convertible Bonds (11.7%), U.S. Treasury Bills (7%) and U.S. Treasury (5.8%) as of March 31, 2026.???



LEOOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 9.3% and 5.4%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.61%. LEOOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.



Lazard Opportunistic Strategies Open fund invests in a diversified portfolio of global assets, including stocks, bonds and commodities, primarily through exchange-traded funds and other investment vehicles.



Stephen Marra has been the lead manager of LCAOX since Feb. 6, 2017. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies, such as iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (12.3%), Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (11.9%) and Vanguard S&P 500 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (10.6%) as of March 31, 2026.



LCAOX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 13% and 5.8%, respectively. Its net expense ratio is 1.27%. LCAOX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

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