3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings for Robust Returns

Investor sentiments are bullish of late on the back of solid third-quarter earnings performance. While the government shutdown and resulting blackout of economic data are concerns, investors seem to be optimistic about the overall health of the economy. Last month, the Federal Reserve lowered interest rates amid a continued deterioration in the labor market. Amid such a backdrop, retail investors face massive challenges in picking the right stocks and generating robust returns.



One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as Newmont Corporation NEM, Commercial Metals Company CMC and Cenovus Energy Inc. CVE are worth considering for investment.



Brokers often gain valuable insights into companies through direct interactions with senior management, analysis of public filings, and participation in earnings calls. Their sector-wide perspective allows them to evaluate a company’s fundamentals within the broader economic context, providing a more informed view of potential stock performance.



That said, a broker’s stock upgrade can serve as a useful indicator but shouldn’t be the sole driver of investment decisions. Achieving sustainable, long-term returns requires investors to consider a wider range of factors beyond broker recommendations.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that may help you identify potential winners.



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the past four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy): Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy

Denver, CO-based Newmont is one of the world's largest producers of gold with several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia and Ghana. NEM’s operating segments are North America, South America, Australia and Africa.



Newmont’s 2025 earnings are expected to soar 60.1% year over year. NEM, which currently sports a Zacks Rank #1, has witnessed a 4.8% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Commercial Metals, based in Irving, TX, manufactures, recycles and markets steel and metal products, related materials and services. CMC provides these through a network of facilities that includes seven electric arc furnace (EAF) mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses and metal recycling facilities in the United States and Poland.



CMC’s fiscal 2026 earnings are projected to surge 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. Commercial Metals, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed an 8.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Calgary, Canada, Cenovus Energy is a leading integrated energy firm. CVE’s entire operation of oil and gas production is concentrated in Canada, within the provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.



Cenovus Energy’s 2025 earnings are expected to rise 10.7% year over year. CVE, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 6.3% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Get the remaining stock on the list and start putting this and other ideas to the test.



The Research Wizard is a great place to begin. It's easy to use. Everything is in plain language. And it's very intuitive. Start your Research Wizard trial today. And the next time you read an economic report, open up the Research Wizard, plug your finds in, and see what gems come out.



Click here to sign up for a free trial of the Research Wizard today.



Disclosure: Officers, directors and/or employees of Zacks Investment Research may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material. An affiliated investment advisory firm may own or have sold short securities and/or hold long and/or short positions in options that are mentioned in this material.



Disclosure: Performance information for Zacks’ portfolios and strategies are available at:https://www.zacks.com/performance

