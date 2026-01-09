3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Buy for Solid Returns in 2026

As 2026 has just begun, it’s the right time to review your portfolio and make adjustments to generate robust returns. Some of the major factors of 2025 have been carried forward to this year, including AI sector optimism, the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy stance, geopolitical concerns and tariffs. Amid such a backdrop, it's challenging for retail investors to interpret market signals and generate solid returns.



One way to cut short this task is to follow brokers’ recommendations. In this regard, stocks such as TripAdvisor Inc. TRIP, Marathon Petroleum Corporation MPC, and J.B. Hunt Transport Services JBHT are worth considering for investment.



Brokers form informed views on companies by engaging directly with senior management, rigorously analyzing public disclosures and actively participating in earnings calls. Their broad sector expertise helps them assess a company’s fundamentals within the bigger economic and competitive backdrop, adding useful context for how the stock might perform.



When a broker upgrades a stock, it’s usually prompted by new information, which may not be publicly available. Because brokers refresh their models using updated guidance, channel checks and revised assumptions, an upgrade can sometimes signal a potential inflection point before it’s fully reflected in broader market consensus.



Still, a broker upgrade is only one data point, not a decision-making anchor. Sustainable long-term returns typically come from weighing multiple inputs, including business quality, valuation, industry dynamics and investors risk tolerance and portfolio constraints.

Selecting the Winning Strategy

We have a screening strategy that may help you identify potential winners.



Broker Rating Upgrades (Four Weeks) of 1% or More: The screen selects stocks that have witnessed broker rating upgrades of 1% or more over the past four weeks.



Current Price Greater Than $5: The stocks must trade above $5.



Average 20-Day Volume Greater Than 100,000: A large trading volume guarantees that the stock is easily tradable.



Zacks Rank Equal to #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy): Despite good or bad market conditions, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2 have a proven record of success. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



VGM Score of A or B: Our research shows that stocks with a VGM Score of A or B, when combined with a Zacks Rank #1 or 2, offer the best upside potential.

3 Stocks With Upgraded Broker Ratings to Consider

Massachusetts-based TripAdvisor is one of the largest online travel research companies in the world. TRIP provides a platform for users to share reviews, ratings and opinions on hotels, destinations, attractions and restaurants.



TripAdvisor’s 2026 earnings are expected to soar 35.1% year over year. TRIP, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4.8% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Marathon Petroleum, based in Findlay, OH, is a leading independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. MPC operates in three segments: Refining and Marketing, Midstream and Renewable Diesel.



MPC’s 2026 earnings are projected to surge 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Marathon Petroleum, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 at present, has witnessed an 5% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.



Based in Lowell, AR, J.B. Hunt Transport is a provider of a wide range of transportation, brokerage and delivery services to a diverse group of customers through the United States, Canada and Mexico. JBHT’s business operations are primarily organized in five business segments — JBI, Dedicated Contract Services, FMS, JBT and Integrated Capacity Solutions.



J.B. Hunt Transport’s 2026 earnings are expected to rise 18.2% year over year. JBHT, currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2, has witnessed a 4% upward revision in broker ratings over the past four weeks.

