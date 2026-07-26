3 Stocks Smart Quantum Computing Investors Are Buying

Key Points

Alphabet has nearly unlimited resources to invest in quantum computing.

Nvidia is supporting the quantum and AI build-out.

IonQ has some promising quantum technology.

10 stocks we like better than Alphabet ›

Quantum computing may not be at the top of every investor's mind right now due to the prominence of artificial intelligence (AI) investing. However, I think it's something investors should keep in mind. By 2030, there could be commercially viable quantum computing available, and that could shake up tech even more than AI has. If quantum computing is all that it has been hyped up to be, then maintaining some exposure to stocks in this field is just as important as AI investing.

Fortunately, several stocks cross over into both categories, making investing in both trends at the same time easy. Three stocks that I'm bullish on in the quantum field are Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), and IonQ (NYSE: IONQ). Two of these are also major AI players as well. By maintaining solid exposure to this trio, you'll be able to capture the upside of AI while also hedging your bets on a quantum computing future.

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1. Alphabet

Alphabet is a major player in computing, and as new computing technologies emerge, it wants to control its own destiny with in-house quantum computing. That will keep it from having to pay exorbitant prices for computing units, as it does now for Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs). As a result, Alphabet is plowing a ton of resources into its quantum computing division, and its Willow quantum computing chip has had some incredible breakthroughs.

Alphabet ran one of its quantum algorithms on its Willow chip and demonstrated a verifiable advantage over traditional computing. This algorithm is similar to the one used to process MRIs and could have significant applications in drug discovery and materials design. Alphabet has also unearthed several other quantum algorithms, such as one that could break cryptocurrency encryptions.

Alphabet is a major player in the quantum space and has major resources that few can compete against. As a result, it's an odds-on favorite to reach viable quantum computing before anyone else.

2. Nvidia

Nvidia may seem like an odd pick here because it's explicitly not developing a quantum processing unit. Instead, it's focusing on its traditional accelerating methods, as it sees incredible demand right now from AI hyperscalers. However, it's not ignoring quantum computing either. What it's doing is launching a range of tools to help the quantum industry succeed on Nvidia hardware. Nvidia sees a future where quantum and traditional accelerated computing work side by side. Ensuring that its peers' quantum computing units plug into existing infrastructure is key.

So, Nvidia has launched several key products, like its NVQLink, a generative AI model for improving error correction, and updated its CUDA software to include quantum operations. That's a solid strategy and will allow Nvidia to profit from the rise of quantum computing.

3. IonQ

Last is IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), a pure play in the quantum computing space. It has no other business units funding the company. It's only funding sources are the money it can raise from potential clients and any systems it can sell at an early stage. This makes it an incredibly risky investment option, but it also means huge upside if this stock pans out.

IonQ is currently the world record holder for two-qubit gate fidelity, a common accuracy measure used by quantum computers to assess their products. With IonQ leading the way in the one area where quantum computing is lacking, it's a no-brainer horse to back in the race.

Still, there's no guarantee that IonQ's solution will pan out, so investors should keep their exposure limited on IonQ's stock, while Nvidia and Alphabet will be just fine if quantum computing doesn't pan out. However, I think a decade from now, investors will look back and see this trio absolutely crushing the market from both quantum computing success and AI proliferation.

Should you buy stock in Alphabet right now?

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Keithen Drury has positions in Alphabet, IonQ, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, IonQ, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.