3 Stocks Set for Explosive Growth for the Rest of 2024

Investors seek high-growth stocks because they offer the potential to deliver substantial returns through capital appreciation. These stocks typically perform strongly in key growth metrics such as EPS, revenue, profitability and future growth prospects.

Notably, blindly picking high-growth stocks featuring good metrics is not a prudent strategy. This is especially true since growth stocks tend to be more volatile. The potential of riding a growth stock trend improves when a company has delivered consistent growth.

Companies that exhibit strong double-digit revenue and earnings growth can be attractive for quick returns. Investors can pay close attention not only to consistent double-digit improvements across several metrics but also to near-term forward estimates.

While there’s no one-size-fits-all answer, growth investing often requires patience. Holding the following three high-growth stocks past this year may allow their growth potential to fully materialize.

Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL) is a specialty insurance company. It supplies property and casualty (P&C) insurance products, focusing on the niche market of excess and surplus (E&S) lines. This allows KNSL to leverage its underwriting expertise and disciplined approach to risk management. As a result, it can continue to utilize a technology-driven, low-cost operating model while benefiting from geographic diversification.

Kingsale’s strategy has supported strong and consistent growth metrics. In the prior quarter, EPS grew 76.7% year-over-year (YOY) and revenue 41.70%, with gross written premiums (GWP) 25.5% higher. However, results for the fiscal year also showed EPS growing 92.15% and revenue 45.98%. Notably, the forward 1-year EPS stands at 18.22% and the 2-year at 18.45%. This positions the company well for continued success.

Currently, KNSL trades 30% below its March high, potentially due to increased catastrophe losses retained by primary insurers. Still, it remains 13.80% higher in 2024 so far. This is while the company boasts an operating margin of 31.73% and an ROE of 14%. With a payout ratio of 3.78%, the company is one of the high-growth stocks holding substantial cash to reinvest in growth and continue paying dividends.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) provides financial management as well as compliance products and services. The company helps individuals and small businesses manage their finances. Its flagship products, Quick Books, TurboTax Live and Mint are widely used for accounting, tax preparation and personal finance management. Intuit’s extensive customer base and integrated ecosystem of financial products create high switching costs for users.

On July 10, Intuit announced that it would cut 10% of its labor force and close two locations as part of an AI-focused reorganization plan. This move is expected to streamline operations and enhance AI capabilities. It may potentially lead to increased market share and revenue growth. The proximity of the news release offers the advantage of capitalizing on growth yet to be reflected in INTU’s relatively flat share price or financials.

Also, the company shows significant growth in key metrics like EPS and revenue, as well as stability, with a high ROE of 16.9%. Intuit’s EPS growth for the last year was 37.03%, with 1-year and 2-year forward EPS at 16.86% and 15.26%, respectively. And, growth stability is expressed in revenue growth of 12.39%, with the 3-year forward nearly twice as high at 21.17%.

Honeywell International (HON)

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) is a technology and manufacturing company with four main and diversified business segments in stable industries.

In Q1 of fiscal year 2024, Honeywell exceeded earnings guidance and generated 18% organic growth in its Aerospace division. It delivered on its 2023 commitments, achieving its initial full-year guidance for organic growth, adjusted EPS and free cash flow (FCF). It expects recent acquisitions in emerging markets and new contract wins to provide further upside potential and an EPS growth of 7-10% in 2024.

HON stock trades at a price-to-earnings (P/E) of 25x, which is above the industry average. However, it is now considered undervalued in growth territory as it enters technologies like quantum computing, AI and automation under Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Vimal Kapur.

Honeywell achieved double-digit EPS growth of 16.51% in 2023 and 12.05% in Q1 of 2024. Notably, it has had a high ROE of above 26% over the past five years, with the last quarter at 33.20%. Revenue grew just over 2.5% annually, but operating margins have been double-digit for over ten years, indicating a focus on maintaining high profitability. Profit and operating margins were 15.52% and 22.26% in the last quarter.

