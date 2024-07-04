3 Stocks Quietly Preparing to Double by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Choosing the appropriate stocks to buy may greatly influence one’s ability to make money in the stock market. Knowing which businesses are positioned for development is essential, regardless of your level of experience in investing. The analysis examines three exceptional media, healthcare and marine transportation stocks here. Within their respective sectors, each of these businesses offers distinctive potential.

Similarly, they employ strategic initiatives in content development and distribution to manage the intricacies of global media with resilience. Concurrently, these businesses exhibit robust market success, propelled by well-timed acquisitions and efficient operations.

Selecting the right stocks to buy requires evaluating industry positioning, strategic insight and present financial performance. These businesses are outstanding examples of invention, adaptation and resilience — essential qualities that help them get through hard times and spur further expansion. These companies exemplify innovation, adaptability and resilience, essential for overcoming challenges and driving future growth.

Kirby (KEX)

Source: viewimage / Shutterstock.com

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) operates in the distribution and services sector. The company derived revenues of $332.6 million for Q1 2024 in the distribution and services (D&S) division, a slight decrease from $337.9 million in Q1 2023. The division continued to operate steadily despite a slight drop in sales. With a 50% yearly revenue rise, power generation — a crucial part of D&S contributing 41% of segment revenues — saw strong growth. Data centers and other industrial sectors have a high demand for backup power solutions, which drove this expansion.

Moreover, the Power Generation segment’s operating margins were in the upper single digits, indicating profitability and effective operational performance. The performance of the commercial and industrial markets, which account for 43% of segment revenues, could have been more consistent. Indeed, there was steady demand for marine maintenance services, which helped stabilize revenue. Thanks to a good product mix and cost-cutting measures, the operating margins for commercial and industrial stayed in the high single digits.

To conclude, Kirby’s diversified revenue streams and strategic initiatives in operational efficiency position it as a resilient choice on the stocks poised to double list.

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Source: Ingus Kruklitis / Shutterstock.com

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) progresses in the media and entertainment industries. Despite the company’s overall ad sales declining by 7% in Q1 2024, direct-to-consumer and linear advertising saw sequential improvements. It has robust expansion in the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, with free-to-air channels seeing the most revenue increase. Free cash flow increased by $1.3 billion annually to $400 million in Q1, indicating constant control and efficiency gains.

Further, the ongoing focus on deleveraging is reflected in large debt repayments of more than $1 billion in Q1 and a debt tender offer with the goal of capital structure optimization. With nearly $1.8 billion in income since the year’s beginning, Warner Bros. has dominated the global box office thanks to hits like Dune: Part Two. Increasing studio capacity to improve financial returns and creative production (e.g., the Leavesden Studios expansion project). It also used AI to increase operational efficiency across several company areas, optimize ad targeting, and enhance content suggestions.

To sum up, Warner Bros. Discovery’s strategic moves in content creation, box office lead and sharp cost management solidify its presence among stocks poised to double.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

Source: saaton / Shutterstock.com

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) is a major pharmacy-led healthcare company. The giant aﬀirmed third-quarter earnings per share of 40 cents, well above the prior year’s 14 cents, weighed down by a non-cash impairment to the pharmacy license intangible assets at Boots UK.

However, the adjusted EPS dropped 36.6% in constant currency to 63 cents from a year ago as lower sale-leaseback gains, challenging retail conditions in the U.S. and recent trends impacting its pharmacies hurt sales. Sales for the quarter rose 2.6 percent year-over-year (YoY) to $36.4 billion, a 2.5% increase on a constant currency basis.

Additionally, Walgreens Boots cut its fiscal 2024 adjusted EPS forecast to $2.80 to $2.95 due to tough pharmacy trends and the environment created by U.S. consumers has been more challenging than expected. Final arrangements are being worked upon for a sizeable multiyear footprint optimization program to shut down underperforming U.S. stores and the U.S. An action plan by a retail pharmacy to engage in delivering customer and patient experiences across all channels.

In short, the company’s ability to adapt to changing healthcare landscapes and deliver constant financial performance makes it a top pick on the stocks poised to double list.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held long positions in WBD and WBA. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor held a LONG position in WBD and WBA.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Stocks Quietly Preparing to Double by 2026 appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.