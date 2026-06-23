3 Stocks Nvidia Owns That You Should Consider Too

Key Points

Intel may have gained its first major client in Apple.

CoreWeave is rapidly expanding its computing footprint.

Nebius is growing at an unbelievable rate.

10 stocks we like better than Intel ›

Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the largest company in the world because it's highly exposed to the AI build-out and produces best-in-class computing units. It's doing business with countless companies, giving it valuable insight into which stocks are also solid investments. Nvidia has an investment portfolio comprising seven stocks, and three of them look like strong investment options to me.

The three I have my eyes on are Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), CoreWeave (NASDAQ: CRWV), and Nebius (NASDAQ: NBIS). Nvidia is a major investor in all three of them, giving their stocks a vote of confidence.

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Intel

Intel is a two-headed business. First, it markets its computing chips to consumers and businesses alike. Second, it's also a chip foundry that makes its own chips as well as chips for other clients. Intel used to be the dominant company in this space, but it has lost its status as the top dog over the past decade. However, after investments from Nvidia and the U.S. government, Intel looks like it's finally starting to turn the corner.

Recently, President Trump announced a deal that Intel will be making some of Apple's chips. That's a major client, and if Intel can grow to share a fair bit of business with one of its chief rivals, Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM), then it could turn out to be a viable investment.

If Intel starts to make up ground and become a go-to foundry option again, then it could be a smart stock to buy here. With Nvidia backing it, I'm confident there's more upside ahead.

CoreWeave

CoreWeave is a major Nvidia client and purchases a ton of GPUs for its cloud computing infrastructure. CoreWeave is seeing huge growth in its AI-focused cloud computing platform and has built up a backlog of nearly $100 billion. During Q1, its revenue grew at a remarkable 112% pace, but that's just the start.

For the remainder of this year, Wall Street analysts expect 147% revenue growth and 97% in 2027. That's huge growth and shows that CoreWeave's product is a hit among AI hyperscalers looking to access as much computing power as possible in a short time frame.

One holdup with CoreWeave is that it's highly unprofitable, as it's spending every dollar it can get its hands on to increase its computing capacity. If CoreWeave reaches breakeven, there are several strong, viable cloud computing businesses today, and CoreWeave could become one of them.

Nebius

Last is Nebius. If you were impressed by CoreWeave's growth rates, then you'll be amazed by Nebius's. Nebius and CoreWeave both operate in the neocloud space, which is cloud computing meant for AI. There is a huge market for this type of computing resource, and Nebius's growth showcases that.

In Q1, its revenue rose a jaw-dropping 684%, and there is more to come. Wall Street estimates Nebius's growth rate will be 550% in 2026 and 225% in 2027. If you believe that Nebius can deliver that level of growth, it's a promising stock pick.

Furthermore, as a part of the Nvidia and Nebius investment agreement, Nvidia provides Nebius with new hardware first among its clients. That makes it a smart option to partner with, as it gains access to this new technology first, allowing for early-stage experimentation on new computing units before larger orders arrive to fill data centers.

I think Nebius is a top stock to own in the AI space, and if it achieves these growth rates, it will lead to a huge stock gain. With Nvidia having a front-row seat and choosing to invest, I think it tells investors all they need to know about the stock's potential.

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Keithen Drury has positions in Nebius Group, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Apple, Intel, Nvidia, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.