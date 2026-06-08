3 Stocks That Can Bounce Back This Week After Falling More Than 10% on Friday

Key Points

AMD, Groupon, and Circle Internet Group plunged on Friday. They are strong candidates to come back up for air.

AMD has still more tripled over the past year, and revenue growth is accelerating.

Groupon and Circle are trading well below last year's highs, but they are also eyeing revenue acceleration next year.

10 stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices ›

If you're coming out of this weekend a little lighter than you were following Thursday's close, you're not alone. The major market indexes took a big hit on Friday, and that didn't tell the full story. A whopping 8% of U.S. exchange-listed stocks posted double-digit percentage declines on the last trading day of the week.

Many might not bounce back right away, but I think Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN), and Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) can recover as soon as this week. Let's take a look at Friday's 11% losses across all three, and dig into why they could be buying opportunities here.

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1. Advanced Micro Devices

It was tough to see AMD stock take an 11% hit on Friday, but zoom out and the carnage isn't as bad. AMD has still more than doubled in 2026. The shares have nearly quadrupled over the past year.

Its rapid ascent over the past year isn't a surprise. AMD's central processing units and graphics processing units are moving as the AI revolution intensifies. Keeping up with the booming demand has lit a fire of accelerating growth under AMD's heels. It has posted five consecutive quarters of at least 30% top-line growth. The 38% increase it delivered in its latest quarter is its strongest year-over-year jump in nearly four years.

The downside to a stock that's up 293% over the past year is that it's harder to make the same valuation argument. AMD has started to pick up the pace on both ends of the income statement in recent quarters, but the stock has fared substantially better. AMD is now trading for 63 times forward earnings, but a more reasonable multiple of 37 based on next year's analyst profit target.

AMD is pressing down on the accelerator even after Friday's bullish sentiment reversal. If 38% is its strongest revenue growth since the second quarter of 2022 -- and that is encouraging -- AMD is expected to grow its business by 43% this year and 57% in 2027. U.S. chip stocks lost a collective $1.3 trillion in market cap on Friday. AMD accounted for 6% of that pain, but that hit can be short-lived if AI demand is still growing.

2. Groupon

After eight consecutive years of declining revenue, Groupon bounced back with a marginal uptick in 2025. Reported losses continue, but the provider of deeply discounted local experiences returned to profitability on an adjusted basis in 2025.

Unlike AMD, which has had a great past 12 months, Groupon's stock has shed nearly half of its value over the past year. To be fair, Groupon had almost tripled through the first six months of last year.

The bullish Groupon argument is still there for the making. It's trading at less than 20 times next year's earnings, much cheaper than the two other stocks on this list. Groupon is turning the corner. Revenue is expected to accelerate gradually this year and again in 2027. There's also the business model. Any consumer-facing business is vulnerable to a potential slowdown, but Groupon's platform should benefit from businesses hungry to generate cost-effective leads in a challenging climate. Groupon is built for an audience looking to get more bang for its buck.

3. Circle Internet Group

It wasn't just chip stocks that were hit on Friday. Cryptocurrencies and related investments also took a bearish uppercut. It's easy to see why crypto mining companies and digital currency marketplaces would slide when traders are selling. Circle Internet Group stock should be holding up better.

Circle is a leading issuer of stablecoin products. It also provides blockchain solutions for the cryptocurrency market, but let's go back to its biggest business. Circle is the issuer of USD Coin (CRYPTO: USDC), a popular stablecoin with a circulation of roughly $75 billion. Circle teamed up with Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) on USD Coin, a currency designed to remain as close as possible to the U.S. dollar (hence the stablecoin designation).

Crypto took a hit last week. USD Coin is still at $1.00. Circle is at the mercy of the more volatile crypto market, not just for its blockchain solutions. If folks cool on crypto, the stablecoin market should also suffer. However, it bears pointing out that analysts see Coinbase revenue sliding 14% this year. Those same Wall Street pros see Circle's top line rising 12% this year, accelerating to a 40% jump come 2027. Opportunity is knocking on all three of these stocks.

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Rick Munarriz has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Advanced Micro Devices. The Motley Fool recommends Coinbase Global. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.