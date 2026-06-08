3 Space Stocks That Could Double When SpaceX Starts Trading

Key Points

Rocket Lab offers launch services and growing revenue.

Redwire supplies critical technologies powering space missions.

AST targets a massive satellite-to-smartphone communications opportunity.

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SpaceX will begin trading this week in what could become the largest IPO in history.

But history suggests the biggest winners from a major IPO aren't always just the company going public.

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Consider Nvidia, for instance, which became the face of the AI boom, but also spawned highly successful secondary beneficiaries of AI infrastructure spending, such as Vertiv, Arista Networks, and Super Micro.

A SpaceX IPO is likely to create a similar effect, directing capital toward smaller space companies involved in launch services, satellite technology, and communications infrastructure.

Here are three worth watching.

Rocket Lab

If there's one company that could become the "alternative" to SpaceX in the public markets, it's Rocket Lab (NASDAQ: RKLB).

Rocket Lab started as a small launch provider, but today it operates across multiple segments of the space economy. It launches rockets, builds satellites, manufactures spacecraft components, and is developing its larger Neutron rocket (a partially reusable rocket fueled by liquid oxygen and liquid methane) for future commercial and government missions.

While SpaceX dominates launch services, there will be a flood of investors looking for another publicly traded company with launch capabilities, satellite manufacturing operations, and growing revenue. This is what Rocket Lab offers.

In 2025, Rocket Lab reported record revenue of approximately $602 million, up 38% year over year. The company also ended the year with a record $1.85 billion backlog, providing substantial visibility into future business.

The momentum has continued into 2026, too.

In Q1, Rocket Lab reported record revenue of $200 million and exceeded management's guidance for revenue, gross margin, and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA).

The company also ended the quarter with a record backlog of more than $2 billion.

Of course, this doesn't mean Rocket Lab becomes the next SpaceX. But it doesn't have to.

At a market capitalization that's still only a fraction of SpaceX's expected valuation, even a modest increase in investor interest could have an outsized impact on the stock.

Redwire

Redwire (NYSE: RDW) represents a different way to invest in the space industry.

Instead of focusing on rockets, the company builds many of the technologies that make space missions possible. Its products include solar arrays, sensors, avionics, robotic systems, and other components used by commercial, civil, and defense customers.

Think of Redwire as a supplier to the broader space ecosystem.

The company generated approximately $335 million in revenue during 2025 and continues to expand its presence in satellite infrastructure, national security programs, and commercial space projects.

In Q1 2026, Redwire reported $97 million in revenue, while boasting a record backlog of $498.1 million.

AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ: ASTS) is the highest-risk stock on this list, as the company still hasn't deployed a full commercial constellation capable of providing continuous global service.

That said, it could also offer the greatest upside.

The company's goal is to create a satellite network that connects directly to ordinary smartphones without requiring specialized hardware.

If successful, the addressable market is enormous.

Global wireless service revenue exceeds $1 trillion annually, and AST doesn't need to capture much of that market to create substantial value. If the company were eventually able to generate just $5 per month from 50 million users, that would translate into roughly $3 billion in annual revenue. At 100 million users, annual revenue would approach $6 billion.

And here's the rub: AST has already signed agreements with carriers representing more than 3 billion subscribers, including AT&T, Verizon, Vodafone, and Rakuten.

What makes AST particularly interesting in the context of a SpaceX IPO, however, is Starlink.

The market views Starlink as one of SpaceX's most valuable assets. Once SpaceX begins trading, we will likely get a much clearer valuation on satellite-based communications businesses.

That could benefit AST as investors search for additional ways to invest in the same long-term trend.

Beyond SpaceX

To be clear, none of these companies is guaranteed to double.

But major IPOs often create a halo effect that extends far beyond the company going public.

SpaceX has become the dominant force in commercial space. Its public debut will likely bring new investors into the sector and encourage others to look for smaller companies with exposure to launch services, satellite infrastructure, communications, and space technology.

Rocket Lab, Redwire, and AST SpaceMobile each provide exposure to a different corner of that ecosystem.

And if SpaceX's IPO sparks a wave of enthusiasm for the broader space economy, all three could benefit from investor attention that extends well beyond SpaceX itself.

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Jeff Siegel has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends AST SpaceMobile, Arista Networks, Nvidia, Rocket Lab, and Vertiv. The Motley Fool recommends Verizon Communications. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.