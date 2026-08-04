3 Social Security Rules Retirees Forget About Too Often

Key Points

Some Social Security rules are less well-known than others.

It's important to keep the less-talked-about rules on your radar, since you never know when they might impact you.

Pay attention to your options if you've filed too early, know how taxes work, and be mindful of the earnings test.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

There are certain Social Security rules most people know about going into retirement. For example, you may be aware that you need to wait until full retirement age to collect your monthly checks in full.

You may also know that age 62 is the earliest age to claim Social Security, and that filing at that point (or any point before full retirement age) will result in reduced benefits.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now, when you join Stock Advisor. See the stocks »

But some of Social Security's less-publicized rules can be easily overlooked. And if you don't know they exist, you could end up hurting yourself financially. Here are three Social Security rules retirees tend to neglect.

1. You can undo your claim if you file too early

As just mentioned, Social Security benefits are reduced if they're claimed before you reach full retirement age. But you're not automatically stuck with lower monthly checks for the rest of your life.

One thing many retirees don't realize is that all Social Security recipients get one chance in their lifetime to undo a filing decision. If you claim benefits early and regret it, you can withdraw your application for benefits and repay all of the money you received to the Social Security Administration (SSA). If you take those steps within a year of starting benefits, you can file again at a later point in time.

2. Your benefits can be taxed

The way to qualify for Social Security in retirement is to pay into the system during your working years. You might think that in that case, your benefits would be yours to keep in full without the government getting a piece. But that's not a given.

Social Security benefits can be subject to taxes, depending on your income picture. Right now, many older Americans are exempt from paying taxes on benefit thanks to the One Big Beautiful Bill Act's $6,000 senior tax deduction. But that tax break is only temporary, and once it sunsets after the 2028 tax year, more seniors could owe taxes on their Social Security benefits.

If you're withdrawing money from your retirement savings or earning income on top of Social Security, your benefits may be more likely to get taxed. But certain strategies could help you keep more of your Social Security.

For example, withdrawing from a Roth IRA won't increase your chances of having your benefits taxed since Roth withdrawals don't get added to your adjusted gross income. If you're nearing retirement with your savings in a traditional IRA, a conversion could be a smart move.

3. Working could temporarily reduce your monthly checks

You may decide to work while collecting Social Security, whether because you need to supplement your benefits or you're bored and need something to do with your time. Once you reach full retirement age, you can earn as much as you'd like without affecting your Social Security benefits in a negative way.

But if you claim Social Security before reaching full retirement age and decide to work, you'll be subject to an earnings test. And if you exceed its limit, which changes every year, you could have benefits withheld.

The good news is that you're not forced to give up benefits permanently under the earnings test. Once you reach full retirement age, the SSA recalculates your monthly benefits and makes up for those withheld amounts in the form of larger checks.

But in the near term, withheld benefits could impact your cash flow and make your bills harder to manage. So it's important to know when the earnings test applies and to pay attention to what the limits entail.

Social Security is a complex program that's loaded with rules. Staying informed could help you avoid costly surprises in retirement and get the most from the benefits you've earned.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.