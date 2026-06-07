3 Social Security Rules Every Married Retiree Should Know

Key Points

It's important to understand how Social Security's spousal benefits work.

There are rules on when you can claim spousal benefits and how much they're worth.

If you're the higher earner, your filing age could have an impact on your spouse's potential survivor benefits.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Being married could work to your advantage when it comes to Social Security. That's because you may be eligible for two sets of benefits in your household.

But being married could also make filing for Social Security a bit more complicated. There are certain types of benefits that are available to people by virtue of being married, and it's important to understand the rules behind them. Here are three critical Social Security rules every married couple in retirement needs to know.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

1. You can't claim a spousal benefit until your spouse signs up for Social Security

If you're married, you may be eligible for spousal benefits from Social Security. This holds true even if you're able to collect benefits based on your own work record.

Social Security's spousal benefits are meant to provide financial support to married people who have no lifetime earnings or lower lifetime earnings, often because they stayed out of the workforce or worked minimally in order to be caregivers.

If you didn't work at all and aren't eligible for Social Security on your own, you could still get a spousal benefit check each month. If you worked part-time and therefore earned very low wages, you can collect a spousal benefit if that monthly payment is higher than the benefit you're entitled to based on your own earnings record.

But one thing you should know is that if you're married, you're not allowed to sign up for spousal benefits until your spouse claims Social Security. For this reason, it's important to discuss when your spouse plans to file for benefits if you'll be reliant on that money for retirement income.

2. There's no financial incentive to delay a spousal benefit

If you're eligible for spousal benefits from Social Security, you should know that they have a maximum value. And it's 50% of your spouse's benefit at their full retirement age.

You can collect your spousal benefit without a reduction as long as you wait until your full retirement age, which may or may not be the same as your spouse's, depending on what year you were each born in. But once your full retirement age arrives, you shouldn't hesitate to start getting spousal benefits if you can.

When you're claiming Social Security based on your own earnings record, there's a huge incentive to delay benefits past full retirement age. Each year you wait, until you turn 70, gives your benefits an 8% boost.

But spousal benefits cannot be boosted. So there's no incentive to delay your claim once you've reached full retirement age.

3. Claiming early when you're the higher earner could impact your spouse's survivor benefits

If you're the higher earner in your household, the timing of your claim matters a lot -- not only in terms of your immediate income, but in terms of potential survivor benefits.

The lower-earning spouse in a married couple is typically entitled to Social Security survivor benefits if the higher-earning spouse dies. Those are worth 100% of the monthly benefit the higher earner is entitled to while they're still alive.

As the higher earner, if you claim Social Security ahead of full retirement age, your monthly benefits will be reduced -- and so will your spouse's survivor benefits. That could be a huge problem if you don't have a lot of retirement savings and you pass away well ahead of your spouse.

Clearly, there's a lot to know about Social Security if you're married. And while it's good to have different options, figuring out when to file can be tricky. That's why it's so important to weigh your choices carefully and jointly with your spouse. Running through different scenarios and discussing things together could help you land on a strategy that serves both of you well.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook

If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income.

One easy trick could pay you as much as $23,760 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Join Stock Advisor to learn more about these strategies.

View the "Social Security secrets" »

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.