3 Social Security Mistakes Married Couples Should Avoid

Key Points

Failing to coordinate filing strategies is a problem.

Attempting to grow a spousal benefit won't do you any good.

Forgetting about survivor benefits could cause long-term harm.

The $23,760 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook ›

Once you retire, there's a good chance Social Security will become an important source of income for you. This holds true whether you're single or married.

If you fall into the latter category, you may have more choices when it comes to Social Security, since you may be looking at two sets of benefits to claim. But there are also a number of mistakes married retired couples risk making in the context of Social Security. Here are three you should try to avoid.

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1. Failing to coordinate claiming strategies

When you're married, it's important to make financial decisions as a team. And that extends to Social Security. Even if you're each entitled to your own monthly benefit, it's important to coordinate your claims so you're making the most of Social Security.

That could mean having the lower earner file on time and having the higher earner delay their claim past full retirement age to maximize household Social Security income. Or, it could mean having one partner file early to reduce retirement plan withdrawals while the other waits.

No matter what strategy you land on in your own head, talk things through with your spouse. And make sure both of you are comfortable with the decision.

2. Trying to grow a spousal benefit

It may be that one of you never worked, or didn't earn a very high income. If so, the person in that boat may be eligible for Social Security spousal benefits. But it's important to know what those benefits are worth and how they work.

If you're the one collecting spousal benefits, you should know that they max out at 50% of your spouse's benefit at full retirement age. But you should also know that there's no sense in delaying a spousal benefit claim past your full retirement age.

When you're claiming Social Security based on your own earnings record, your benefits get an 8% boost for each year you hold off past full retirement age, up until age 70. But spousal benefits aren't eligible for that boost. Once you reach full retirement age, there's nothing to gain by waiting to sign up.

3. Forgetting about survivor benefits

If your spouse is the higher earner in your household but has health issues, you may encourage them to claim Social Security on the early side. That way, if your spouse doesn't end up living a very long life, they may end up getting more lifetime income from Social Security.

But if you're likely to outlive your spouse and were the lower earner, you may become reliant on survivor benefits from Social Security once your spouse passes. And the more money your spouse is able to collect each month, the more you stand to collect, too.

Claiming Social Security is an important decision. Keep all of these points in mind if you and your spouse are both entitled to benefits in some shape or form. And talk things through as you explore different options so you're able to land on a strategy that works well for you jointly.

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