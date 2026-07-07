3 Soaring Stocks That May Have More Upside Ahead

Key Points

Abivax's shares could rise even further as it advances a candidate poised to disrupt a large market.

Krystal Biotech's strong financial results and deep pipeline make its prospects attractive.

Marvell Technology has only begun tapping into the attractive market for custom AI chips.

10 stocks we like better than Abivax Société Anonyme ›

"Buy low" is a common investing phrase that some people may interpret as "buy after a pullback." However, even near all-time highs, a stock can be at a "low" point, provided there are good reasons to think it will continue performing well. That's why buying shares of companies that have risen significantly recently isn't necessarily a bad idea. With that said, let's consider three stocks that have all more than doubled over the trailing-12-month period but may have plenty more fuel in the engine to keep going: Abivax (NASDAQ: ABVX), Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ: KRYS), and Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL).

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1. Abivax

Shares of Abivax are up by more than 1,500% over the past 12 months. As is usually the case with clinical-stage biotechs, the company owes this performance to strong clinical progress with its leading candidate, obefazimod, an investigational medicine for ulcerative colitis (UC). Obefazimod has now shown strong efficacy results as both an induction and maintenance therapy for patients with moderate-to-severe UC. And although initial data from the maintenance trial raised some safety concerns, the company has addressed them as well.

The inflammatory bowel disease market -- which includes UC and Crohn's disease -- is large and typically dominated by pharmaceutical giants. But Abivax could make a dent in this field. Unlike many immunosuppressants used to treat UC, obefazimod doesn't work by weakening the immune system, which leaves patients at risk of infections. Further, it is an oral pill, which makes it more convenient than many therapies administered subcutaneously. Abivax is planning to submit an application for approval by the end of 2026. It is also testing its lead candidate in a phase 2 clinical trial for Crohn's disease.

Positive data from this study could send the stock even higher. Naturally, there are some risks, including the possibility of clinical and regulatory setbacks that drugmakers -- especially smaller ones -- encounter. However, given the incredible potential of obefazimod, Abivax looks like an intriguing play. There may be plenty of upside left for the stock.

2. Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech is performing well thanks to Vyjuvek, the first medicine approved to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a rare genetic disease that causes extremely fragile skin that can be injured even from minor friction. This therapy is helping Krystal Biotech deliver strong financial results. In the first quarter, the company's revenue was $116.4 million, entirely from its only approved product, up 32% from the year-ago period. Krystal Biotech reported a net profit of $55.9 million, up 56.5% year over year.

Krystal Biotech still has a large addressable market for Vyjuvek. After launching the medicine abroad, the company reported at the beginning of the year that over 90 patients had been prescribed Vyjuvek across Japan, France, and Germany. However, the company is looking at an opportunity of more than 1,300 patients in these three markets. So, we should see Krystal Biotech's sales and earnings continue to move in the right direction for a while. Elsewhere, the company is developing other products across various diseases.

Krystal Biotech has a fairly deep pipeline for a drugmaker of its size, and we could see strong clinical and regulatory progress from the company over the next five years. The stock has climbed 167% over the past 12 months, but it may not have peaked yet.

3. Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology designs Application-Specific Integrated Circuits (ASICs), or custom chips, tailored to specific workloads. With the artificial intelligence (AI) industry still in high-growth mode, ASICs are increasingly in high demand. Here are two reasons why. First, although they may not be as versatile as market-leading GPUs (Graphics Processing Units), they are often more cost-efficient for specific workloads and can help companies reduce expenses when deployed at scale.

Second, with Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) still dominating the GPU market, corporations have been looking to decrease their reliance on its hardware to avoid supply constraints.

Marvell Technology is benefiting from this, and the company's sales and earnings are increasing rapidly as a result. In the first quarter of its fiscal year 2027, ending May 2, Marvell's net revenue reached a record $2.4 billion, up 28% year over year. The company's data center segment accounted for 76% of its revenue. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings per share rose 29% year over year to $0.80.

This may only be the beginning for Marvell. As AI infrastructure spending grows over the next few years, some of that spending will flow directly into the pockets of ASIC makers. In fact, the company expects year-over-year top-line growth to accelerate in every quarter of its ongoing fiscal year, signaling that demand for its products is increasing. Marvell could ride this tailwind for a while and generate more market-beating returns. Don't ignore the stock just because it has soared 248% over the past 12 months.

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Prosper Junior Bakiny has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Krystal Biotech, Marvell Technology, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.