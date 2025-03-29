3 Side Hustles These Full-Time Workers Are Using To Earn Extra Income

Holding down a full-time job doesn’t mean giving up the idea of earning more money. In fact, many workers are using what they already know — or already have — to bring in extra cash through a side hustle.

Here’s how these three full-time professionals found a way to turn their skills, space or interests into consistent extra income.

Party Rental and Balloon Decor Business

Karin Capellan, a full-time flight attendant with a major U.S.-based airline, also owns a party rental and balloon decor business called K & J Party Rentals.

“I started my business during Covid when flying was uncertain, and we didn’t know if we would be able to fly to other countries — flying was very restricted,” she recounted. “I was afraid that I was gonna be out of a job, so I started a side hustle.”

Capellan said that although she’s a full-time flight attendant, her side hustle is lucrative enough that she doesn’t have to fly as frequently as before. “Last year, my side hustle grossed $128,000, and flying, I grossed almost $70,000.

Her Advice for Full-Time Workers Who Want To Start a Side Hustle

“I would personally recommend a side hustle to anyone who is sick of their employment, but can’t leave their employment because of health insurance, 401(k) or a retirement pension,” Capellan said. “I would absolutely recommend doing something on the side that brings you happiness and joy, so you don’t become miserable at your 9-to-5.”

She added that a side hustle can become an outlet for you to make money and do something you’re good at.

“I would recommend anyone looking to start a side hustle to do their research and look into how much it costs to start up your side hustle ” said Capellan. “My side hustle, in particular, did take some money to get off the ground because I needed to invest in inventory. But now that I have an inventory, it’s really just maintenance on my equipment along with monthly expenses, insurance payments and things like that.”

Private Dog Park Rental

Inbar Gazit, a senior engineering manager for Docusign, said his side hustle is using the app Sniffspot to turn his backyard into a private dog park that local pet parents can rent by the hour. He charges $18 per dog, per hour to let pets roam in his large fenced property.

“I make between $1,500 and $2,000 extra per month hosting local dogs via the Sniffspot app,” he said. “With three kids in college, every little extra bit helps to cover their expenses. I highly recommend my side hustle. It takes very little effort, the income is steady and it’s great if you love dogs.”

His Advice for Full-Time Workers Who Want To Start a Side Hustle

“A full-time professional usually has little time or energy to put into starting a side hustle, so start by thinking about the assets you already have on hand and look for ways to monetize them,” Gazit recommended. “For most side hustles, plan on an extra five to 10 hours a week to manage them at minimum. Sniffspot is great because it puts your land to work, and doesn’t take much effort on your part.”

Real Estate Investor

Kayla Lussier is a nurse practitioner, but she also actively invests in real estate — specifically fix-and-flip projects.

“I am working toward financial independence through my side hustle, which currently brings in around $9,200 a month,” she said. “The extra money I bring in grows my investment savings so I can then loan more money, and then make more money repeatedly.”

Lussier added that real estate investing is a great option if you want to put your money to work and see returns relatively quickly. “I love making my money work harder than me,” she said. “Just be prepared to get a handle on how real estate deals work and what the risks are. What’s great about this method of investing is that real estate is always going to be around, so the sooner you learn about it, the better you can take advantage of opportunities.”

But that’s not all Lussier has going.

“Seeing the inefficiencies in the lending process inspired my co-founder and me to create an app, Money Match, which simplifies connecting lenders and borrowers for real estate and business acquisition transactions,” she explained.

Her Advice for Full-Time Workers Who Want To Start a Side Hustle

“I love the phrase, ‘Where attention goes, energy flows,'” Lussier said. “Dedicate time to learn about your side hustle and connect with mentors or experienced investors. Think of it as a little weekly adventure to learn something new. Keep learning until you find a niche that you enjoy.”

Lussier explained that when you find a side hustle you enjoy, the work becomes more like play, which will help ramp up growth and progress.

“When it comes to investing the way I do, I highly recommend working out of an abundance mindset and not scarcity and urgency,” she added. “Learn all you can, take action and trust that the right deals will find you.”

