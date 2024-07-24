3 Russell Investments Mutual Funds for Solid Returns

Russell Investments, established in 1936, oversees a portfolio of $409.7 billion in assets. It offers a diverse range of mutual funds tailored to meet various investment requirements. Operating globally with offices in cities like London, New York and Tokyo, Russell Investments offers fixed-income funds, equity funds, real asset funds and multi-asset funds. It also provides extensive research and market insights, reflecting their commitment to innovation and corporate responsibility. All these aspects collectively position Russell Investments mutual funds as a trusted option, for investments.

Investing in Russell Investments mutual funds seems to be judicious as of now. Also, mutual funds, in general, diversify portfolios without several commission charges that are mainly associated with stock purchases and trim transaction costs (read more: Mutual Funds: Advantages, Disadvantages, and How They Make Investors Money).

We have, thus, chosen three Russell Investments mutual funds that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds possess a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), have positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000, and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively strong performance along with lower fees.

Russell Investments Multifactor U.S. Equity Fund RTDSX invests most of its assets in equity securities that are closely linked to the U.S. economy. RTDSX advisors also invest in common stocks of large, medium and small-capitalization U.S. companies.

Nick Zylkowski has been the lead manager of RTDSX since Mar 15, 2019. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (6.1%), Apple Inc. (5.2%) and NVIDIA Corp (4.1%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

RTDSX’s 3-year and 5-year returns are 9.2% and 13.5%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.55%. RTDSX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Russell Investments Multifactor International Equity Fund RTISX invests most of its assets, along with borrowings, in equity securities such as common stocks.

Andrew Zenonos has been the lead manager of RTISX since Dec 30, 2023. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Novo Nordisk A/S (2.3%), ASML Holding N.V. (1.7%) and Shell PLC (1.4%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

RTISX's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 2.8% and 5.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.64%. RTISX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

Russell Investments Global Equity Fund RGDTX invests the majority of its assets in equity securities, such as common and preferred stocks.

Jon Eggins has been the lead manager of RGDTX since Feb 13, 2015. Most of the fund’s holdings were in companies like Microsoft (3.5%), Alphabet Inc. (2.5%) and Meta Platforms, Inc. (2.5%) as of Apr 30, 2024.

RGDTX 's 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.5% and 11.6%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.89%. RGDTX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2.

Want key mutual fund info delivered straight to your inbox?

Zacks' free Fund Newsletter will brief you on top news and analysis, as well as top performing mutual funds, each week. Get it free >>

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Get Your Free (RTDSX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (RTISX): Fund Analysis Report

Get Your Free (RGDTX): Fund Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.