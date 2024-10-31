3 Rock-Solid Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever

Investors hunting for compelling opportunities face an interesting dilemma. The S&P 500 has surged 67.9% since October 2022, pushing the index's cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio (CAPE ratio) to 37.1 -- more than double its historical average of 17.1. This stellar performance means finding reasonably valued stocks has become increasingly challenging.

Goldman Sachs underscores this valuation challenge in its latest market forecast. The investment bank expects annual S&P 500 returns of just 3% through 2034, citing unprecedented concentration in megacap tech stocks. For investors seeking stronger returns, this environment demands a strategic pivot.

The Federal Reserve's expected rate cuts in 2024 set the stage for a rotation into dividend stocks. Money managers will likely shift toward companies offering reliable income streams and reasonable valuations, making high-quality dividend payers increasingly attractive.

These three transformed businesses stand out not just as dividend stocks, but as forever-holdings companies that keep finding new ways to dominate their markets while rewarding shareholders with growing payouts.

A pipeline powerhouse is fueling dividend growth

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) has transformed from a respiratory and diabetes powerhouse into a dominant force in oncology and rare diseases. The company's 1.97% dividend yield and 70% payout ratio barely hint at the evolution taking place under CEO Pascal Soriot's leadership.

The numbers paint an incredible growth story. AstraZeneca's oncology revenue exploded from $4 billion in 2017 to $17 billion in 2023, with four cancer drugs each generating over $2.5 billion in annual sales. The division remains red-hot, with 2024 oncology sales on pace to surpass $20 billion.

Already a proven winner in respiratory and metabolic diseases, AstraZeneca has built an oncology empire while expanding into rare diseases through its Alexion acquisition in 2021.

With an unmatched oncology pipeline, multibillion-dollar rare disease franchise, and proven ability to create breakthrough drugs in its legacy businesses, AstraZeneca represents everything you want in a forever dividend stock: innovation, execution, and consistent market leadership across multiple high-margin therapeutic areas.

A smoke-free future powers premium payout

Philip Morris International (NYSE: PM) has transformed from a traditional cigarette company into a leader in smoke-free tobacco alternatives. The company pays a hefty 4.1% dividend, backed by operating margins above 40% and growing earnings.

The company's two main innovations tell the story of this transformation. IQOS, a device that heats tobacco without burning it, dominates the global heated-tobacco market with a 77% share, while Zyn, a tobacco-free nicotine pouch placed under the lip, has become a phenomenon in the U.S., with shipments reaching 149.1 million cans last quarter. These smoke-free products now generate 38% of revenues and sport margins 2.6 times higher than traditional cigarettes.

While other tobacco companies chase declining cigarette volumes, Philip Morris has built the future of nicotine delivery through massive R&D investments and patent-protected products. Trading at 18.9 times forward earnings, this transformed tobacco giant stands out as a high-yield investment backed by consistent innovation and proven pricing power.

Affluent focus drives dividend growth

American Express (NYSE: AXP) stands apart from other credit card companies by focusing on high-spending customers who use their cards as lifestyle tools rather than credit lines. The company rewards shareholders with a 1.04% dividend, backed by the highest-spending cardholders in the industry.

The strategy keeps delivering impressive growth despite economic headwinds. American Express added 4% more cardholders over the prior 12 months while pushing premium card fees higher, driving an 18% jump in card fee revenue. The company's pivotal move to attract younger, affluent customers has paid off, with average spending per card rising even as the customer base grows.

While traditional banks battle over mass-market credit cards, American Express keeps strengthening its moat in the premium segment through a virtuous cycle. The company's wealthy cardholders attract premium merchants, who offer exclusive benefits that help attract more high-spending customers. Trading at 18 times forward earnings, this proven wealth aggregator offers investors a rare combination of growth potential and recession resistance through its affluent customer base.

Buy now, hold forever

While other companies chase quarterly profits, these three businesses are transforming massive industries. AstraZeneca turned a traditional pharma business into an oncology and rare disease powerhouse. Philip Morris reinvented nicotine delivery for a smoke-free future. American Express built an impenetrable moat in premium payments by focusing on wealthy customers.

Most dividend stocks offer steady payouts from aging business models. These three offer something far more valuable: growing dividends backed by widening competitive advantages and the proven ability to disrupt themselves before others can. In a market obsessed with the next big thing, these quiet innovators keep turning industry leadership into lasting shareholder wealth.

*Stock Advisor returns as of October 28, 2024

American Express is an advertising partner of The Ascent, a Motley Fool company. George Budwell has positions in Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool recommends AstraZeneca Plc and Philip Morris International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.