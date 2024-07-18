3 Robotics Stocks That Could Be Multibaggers in the Making: July Edition

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

As the field of robotics progresses and enters more and more industries, robotics stocks are becoming increasingly promising investments.

AI machine learning (ML) are some of the critical aspects that have formed the basis of robotics today. The advancements in these technologies are allowing the robots to do more and work more efficiently.

The application of robotics technology is on the rise in various industries such as manufacturing, healthcare, supply chain and even in sales. Some of them include industrial robots that are required to carry out various operations in manufacturing industries, managing materials, and increasing production turnover. In the healthcare sector, the robotic-assisted surgical systems are transforming surgical operations and cutting down the surgery time as well as the time taken to recover.

The point is, robotics stocks are intersecting with many aspects of society and I believe that this trend will only strengthen and continue. When one takes a long-term view, these robotics stocks could be seen to trade at attractive valuations.

So here are three robotics stocks for investors to consider adding to their portfolios.

iRobot (IRBT)

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) specializes in robotic vacuum cleaners. I think that iRobot is a good investment opportunity even when taking into consideration its current problems. In fact, its problems boost its investment appeal if one takes a contrarian view of the company.

Although the merger of iRobot with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) was called off due to some issues from the European Commission, I remain optimistic on its trajectory.

However, it is a big advantage that iRobot has a large number of connected Roomba devices and the collected data, which can be an interesting acquisition or licensing target for other companies that develop robots and AI.

IRBT has a small market cap of just 331.28 million at trades at just 0.3x sales. It could be a potential multibagger, especially if acquired by a company with an interest in IoT or robotics.

UiPath (PATH)

UiPath (NYSE:PATH) is a leader in robotic process automation (RPA). The company has faced some issues recently, which has contributed to its stock price falling 31.17% over the past year.

Nevertheless, I think UiPath is a good investment prospect even with the company’s current issues in sales execution. UiPath’s Q1 2025 revenue guidance was lower than expected given macroeconomic conditions and alterations in the sales compensation plan.

Despite these setbacks, UiPath kept on enhancing its position as a market leader in the RPA solutions as reflected in its positioning in the Gartner Magic Quadrant. This is further fortified by the company’s ability to incorporate its RPA platform with emerging technologies that I think will give it some multibagger potential.

Analysts remain bullish on PATH despite its difficulties, given double-digit growth forecasts for PATH’s revenue and EPS for the foreseeable future. I think it’s conceivable it could at least double its stock price over this time period. This then makes it one of those robotics stocks for investors to pay attention to closely.

Medtronic (MDT)

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is a leader in medical technology and robotics.

I do think Medtronic is a good investment despite the dip in the company’s stock price. In its core business areas of cardiovascular, neuroscience, medical surgical, and diabetes therapies, Medtronic is the global leader in medical therapies.

Despite its market cap, I think that MDT has a decent chance of becoming a multibagger when one factors in expected stock price appreciation as well as reinvested dividends.

First, Medtronic is the market leader in many of the fastest-growing markets, consistently ranking first, second or third place. It has one of the largest R&D budgets of $74 billion per annum and this contributes to a steady stream of product approvals which stood at 130 in the fiscal year 2024.

Unlike IRBT or PATH, I think that holding MDT for a decade or longer could see its value soar. It currently trades near a new five-year low, so the timing at present could be attractive for investors.

