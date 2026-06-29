3 Reasons Why Chipotle Is Down 53% Since Its 50-for-1 Stock Split

Key Points

Chipotle has struggled amid weak consumer sentiment and higher costs.

The company posted a 17% year-over-year decrease in earnings last quarter.

A change in leadership also adds uncertainty to Chipotle's prospects, following the departure of Brian Niccol in 2024.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) issued a 50-for-1 split on June 26, 2024, making its then roughly $3,000 share price more affordable. But that almost marked the peak. The stock is currently down 53% from its all-time high.

It wasn't the split, but rather weakening sales performance in the business itself that followed the departure of former CEO Brian Niccol. Here are three reasons Chipotle has fallen from its pedestal.

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1. Slowing revenue growth

Since 2024, Chipotle's revenue growth has declined amid inflationary costs and weak comparable sales. When the company issued its stock split, revenue was up 18% year over year in Q2 2024. Comp sales grew 11%, with transaction growth up 8.7%.

In May 2025, there was a noticeable slowdown in underlying business trends amid weakening consumer sentiment. For the full year, revenue grew just 5% over 2024, with comp sales declining by 1.7%.

2. Higher costs pressured margins

As sales weakened, Chipotle faced higher costs for rent, labor, and food ingredients. As a result, restaurant-level margin fell from 26.7% in 2024 to 25.4% in 2025. The company is still struggling to offset higher costs, with restaurant-level margins down to 23.7% in the first quarter of 2026.

Chipotle might have compounded this problem by lowering prices for some items. It prioritized keeping traffic up at the expense of its bottom line. Quarterly earnings peaked at $0.33 in Q2 2024. In Q1 2026, the company reported a 17% year-over-year decrease in earnings, falling to $0.23.

3. Uncertainty from leadership change

Niccol took the CEO job at Starbucks in September 2024. While Chipotle's weakening performance is most correlated with the broader weakness in consumer spending, a change in CEO always creates uncertainty about the future, which can impact a company's valuation.

There's a reason Starbucks chose Niccol to lead its turnaround. Niccol proved to be a superb business operator at Chipotle. Under his leadership from 2018 through the third quarter of 2024, Chipotle more than doubled its revenue and doubled its operating profit margin. From the end of 2014 through Q3 2024, the stock returned 567%.

After the recent collapse, Chipotle stock is now trading at its lowest price-to-earnings ratio in years. It could be a great time to buy, but time will tell whether the new CEO, Scott Boatwright, is as successful as Niccol. The latest results showed improvement in top-line growth. Revenue grew 7.4% year over year, with comp sales up 0.5%.

Still, until costs get under control and earnings improve, the stock will likely remain discounted. Investors should watch for signs that food inflation is waning, as that would mark a catalyst for stronger margins and earnings.

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John Ballard has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chipotle Mexican Grill and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short June 2026 $36 calls on Chipotle Mexican Grill. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.