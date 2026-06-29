3 Reasons Chainlink Could Skyrocket in 2026

Key Points

Chainlink plays a crucial role in the stablecoin and real-world asset tokenization markets, both of which are growing.

Mainstream adoption could mean Chainlink soars when confidence returns.

Crypto price slumps can be unnerving, but may also present an opportunity to buy quality projects at low prices.

10 stocks we like better than Chainlink ›

The idea of any cryptocurrency skyrocketing may feel far-fetched right now. Prices are down dramatically, and good news barely registers: Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK), for example, has fallen around 20% in the past three months despite a slew of positive announcements.

However, when sentiment does improve, Chainlink could soar. It already plays a key role in mainstream crypto adoption by providing the data that automated blockchain functions need. It bridges blockchains to the real world, working across chains and assets to support complex transactions. Here are three reasons its price could jump in the next six months.

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1. Real-world asset tokenization is gaining steam, and Chainlink could play a leading role

There's always a hot new trend in cryptocurrencies. Last year, stablecoins were thrust into the spotlight by legislative changes. This year, it's all about real-world asset tokenization, which is a way to record ownership on the blockchain. Putting ownership of assets -- including equities, bonds, real estate, and more-- on the blockchain makes trading easier, more accessible, and cheaper.

Chainlink's data streams and technology will be crucial as more assets move on-chain. For example, the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq are both preparing to launch tokenized equities, and the organizations that support them -- such as the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC), which offers clearing and settlement services -- are readying the infrastructure. The DTCC is partnering with Chainlink as it develops a tokenization platform for round-the-clock trading.

It is early days in what could be a huge shift in the financial industry, and there are still concerns about potential risks. However, to give you an idea of the scale of the possible transformation, the tokenized asset market has more than doubled since the start of 2025, growing from around $15.2 billion then to $32.2 billion today. Global strategy firm McKinsey estimates that tokenized assets could reach $2 trillion or more by 2030. And Chainlink could be at the epicenter.

2. Chainlink supports public and private blockchains

One of the challenges in investing in emerging technologies like crypto is that there can be many potential paths to the end goal. In this case, stablecoins and tokenization could both propel mainstream blockchain adoption, but existing public blockchains like Ethereum and Solana may not reap the rewards.

That's because financial institutions are hedging their bets by partnering with major public blockchains, at the same time as they develop their own private chains. Private blockchains, which may offer more privacy and reduce regulatory risk, don't have the accessibility and transparency of public ones. There are benefits to both, and hybrid models are likely to be the way forward.

What's noteworthy about Chainlink is that it supports and connects public and private chains. It bridges various blockchains and real-world platforms to provide essential price and compliance data. As long as blockchain adoption grows, no matter what direction it takes, Chainlink can benefit.

3. Chainlink's network is unparalleled

Now that mainstream finance has begun to dip its toe into crypto waters, I give more weight to partnerships when evaluating cryptocurrencies. If, like Chainlink, a cryptocurrency has deals with major financial institutions and payment providers, that is a strong sign.

DTCC is just one of many Chainlink partners. It is also working with the U.S. government, major banks like UBS, payment providers like Mastercard, and more. It says it secures over 70% of decentralized finance projects.

All cryptocurrencies carry risk, but blockchain technology is finally starting to deliver on its promise. When it does, Chainlink is ready to soar. If you want exposure to the shifts that are happening in financial infrastructure, the crypto could be a buy.

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Emma Newbery has positions in Ethereum and Solana. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Chainlink, Ethereum, Mastercard, and Solana. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.