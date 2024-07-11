3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy for Stable Income

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Here are three prominent companies that exemplify the strengths of real estate income stocks: consistent dividends, financial performance and strategic growth potential.

The first one on the list stands out, focusing on providing reliable and growing monthly dividends. The second one is in retail real estate, which boasts high occupancy rates and substantial cash reserves. With a diverse portfolio of malls and outlets, the company continues to attract tenants and increase rental income. The third company focuses on shopping centers and mixed-use properties, leveraging strategic investments and operational efficiencies.

Discovering the fundamentals of these companies is crucial for assembling investment portfolios with stable, income-generating assets backed by tangible real estate.

Realty Income (O)

Source: Shutterstock

With a 6% forward dividend yield, Realty Income (NYSE:O) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The company holds a portfolio of commercial properties leased to tenants across various industries. Realty Income’s investment strategy involves considerable capital deployment, totaling $598 million during Q1 2024. This investment diversified retail, industrial, and data center properties, emphasizing international markets. Specifically, Europe and the UK markets’ initial cash yields averaged 8.2%. Indeed, this strategic focus on high-yield acquisitions diversifies Realty Income’s portfolio geographically and enhances its revenue streams. Hence, these investments support the projected operational return profile of approximately 10% for 2024.

Moreover, the company has a solid occupancy rate of 98.6% and a rent recapture rate of 104.3% on lease renewals and releases. With that, Realty Income holds sharp tenant retention and portfolio management. Despite market adversities, its same-store rental revenue grew by 0.8%. This reflects Realty Income’s ability to stabilize income growth. The company announced the 106th quarterly increase since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange. Overall, Realty Income is on the real estate income stocks list due to its sharp investment strategy and occupancy rate.

Simon Property Group (SPG)

Source: Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) is one of the U.S.’s largest publicly traded real estate companies. Moreover, occupancy levels improved to 95.5% in Q1 2024, up from 94.4% in Q1 2023. This 1.1% increase in occupancy reflects solid tenant demand and effective leasing strategies. Further, the average base minimum rent per square foot increased by 3.0% to $57.53, indicating pricing power and the ability to capture higher rents.

Further, Simon Property had a 2.3% annual increase in retail sales volume across its portfolio for Q1 2024. Particularly, tourist-oriented properties had a high 6% annual increase in sales, outperforming the overall portfolio. The reported retail sales per square foot remained robust at $745, reflecting Simon’s malls’ and outlets’ continued attractiveness and operational edge. Simon Property ended Q1 with approximately $11.2 billion in liquidity. This strong liquidity position provides a solid base for dividend payouts. In short, Simon Property is on the real estate income stocks list based on strong tenant demand and liquidity that support a dividend yield of 5.5%.

Kimco Realty (KIM)

Source: rafapress / Shutterstock.com

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) is a REIT that owns and operates open-air shopping centers and mixed-use properties. Its stock yields a forward dividend of 5%. The company leased over 4 million square feet during Q1 2024, including 143 new leases with favorable leasing spreads of 35.5%. Additionally, they completed over 400 renewals and options, with an overall positive spread of 7.8%. Despite complexities like the merger with RPT and the vacating of certain locations, Kimco reported a pro-rata occupancy of 96% (+0.2% annually).

Additionally, Kimco is ahead of expectations in achieving cost synergies related to the RPT integration. The company may hit the high end of the stated range of $34 million in cost synergies for 2024. Indeed, the clustering of additional assets in core trade areas and strategic investments in technology and talent over the past five years have enhanced operational efficiencies. For Q1, Kimco’s Funds From Operations (FFO), excluding merger charges related to RPT, would have been 0.43 cents (+10.3% annually). To sum up, Kimco Realty is on the real estate income stocks list due to strategic investments in high-demand retail locations and cost synergies through acquisitions.

As of this writing, Yiannis Zourmpanos held a long position in O. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

On the date of publication, the responsible editor did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

More From InvestorPlace

The post 3 Real Estate Stocks to Buy for Stable Income appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.