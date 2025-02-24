3 Professions That Will Be Hit Hardest by a Recession — Is Yours One of Them?

If you’ve been following the news, you’ve probably seen a lot of very smart people expressing growing concerns that the economy might be headed toward a recession. Worries about unemployment spiking may have you fearing that the job market is about to spiral into a Hunger Games-like competition. As you look at your own industry, you might wonder if you’re about to be thrown into the arena.

It’s true that recessions can impact a wide range of industries, causing layoffs across the board. However, some professions will take the blow harder than others. GOBankingRates talked to some career experts to see which industries might be more vulnerable than others, and to gain insights on what you can do if you’re worried the cannon may fire on your job in a potential downturn.

Marketing Specialists

As a marketer, you’re an expert at persuading people to buy your company’s product, whether it’s tennis shoes or toothpaste. However, when consumer spending drops during a recession, all the marketing skill in the world might not be enough to save you.

According to Seb Morgan, career expert at CV Genius, declining consumer confidence also diminishes the effectiveness of marketing campaigns, making it even harder for marketers to demonstrate their impact to employers.

So, what can you do if you’re worried you’ll soon be out in the job market selling yourself? Morgan suggests developing more technical skills that build on your existing expertise in areas like content creation, SEO, or research.

“Data analytics and generative AI are two particularly useful training paths, as both factor into the work that most marketing specialists already do,” he said. “Proficiency in prompt engineering, AI-assisted analytics and automated workflow integration can significantly enhance a marketing specialist’s skill offerings both inside and outside of their current field.”

He encourages you to start with free courses like Google’s “Introduction to Generative AI” and OpenAI’s free guide to prompt engineering.

Hospitality

When Americans tighten their belts, they tend to avoid splurges like vacations, dining out, and entertainment. As a result, hospitality workers, including hotel staff, restaurant employees, and event planners, often feel the squeeze during economic downturns.

However, Sophie Musumeci, an award-winning career expert, entrepreneur, and founder of Real Entrepreneur Women, doesn’t want hospitality workers to panic. She wants them to start fortifying for a rainy day right now.

“For those in these vulnerable fields, the key to weathering the storm is adaptability,” she said. “Rather than waiting for the downturn to hit, professionals should focus on building multiple income streams, expanding their skill sets, and leveraging digital opportunities.”

She suggests that hospitality workers consider transitioning into customer service or sales roles, which often provide more stability. Musumeci also recommends maintaining a strong online presence — especially on platforms like Instagram and LinkedIn — to increase visibility for future job opportunities.

“Upskilling in AI-driven tools, and learning how to market yourself online can create new career opportunities, even in uncertain times,” she said. “Those who stay ahead of trends and take control of their career trajectory will not just survive a recession — they’ll thrive beyond it.”

Data Entry

Steven Degnan, an advisor at Next Gen Nutrition Investment Partners, LLC, warns that many “transactional roles,” including data entry — as well as customer service, entry-level accounting or finance positions, and HR support roles — might be vulnerable in a recession.

“AI is now a reality in many of these functions, and has either reduced the workload, or replaced certain jobs completely,” he said. “Any roles that are more discretionary and not related to the actual tactical work each day can be in jeopardy as well, especially if outsourced solutions are available.”

His recommendation? Always have a fresh resume and LinkedIn profile ready to go. He also emphasizes the importance of embracing a lifelong learning mindset, particularly in relation to AI.

“Regardless of your function, you should know what the opportunities for AI applications are in your discipline,” he said. “Learn how you can be a part of the design and management of that application, rather than a victim of it.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: 3 Professions That Will Be Hit Hardest by a Recession — Is Yours One of Them?

