3 Possible Social Security Checks in November 2024? Here's Why

The average Social Security check is about $1,927 per month, but that's not enough for most retirees. It amounts to just over $23,000 per year. That covers a little more than a third of the average senior household's expenses, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Married retirees are lucky enough to benefit from two monthly checks, but most people rarely get more than this. However, in November 2024 only, a lucky few beneficiaries will receive three Social Security checks -- or as many as four for some married couples. But before you celebrate too much, there's an important caveat you need to know.

Social Security retirement benefits aren't the only monthly benefit available

Social Security retirement benefits, or spousal benefits for those married to qualifying workers, are what most people are referring to when they talk about Social Security checks. But it's only part of the program, which also covers disabled workers and their families, as well as the family members of deceased workers.

There's also another program known as Supplemental Security Income (SSI). This is a monthly benefit the government administers to qualifying blind and disabled people, and seniors aged 65 or older with low incomes and limited resources. The benefit amount depends on your state and financial situation. The federal benefit for 2024 is up to $943 for a single adult and $1,413 for a married couple. Some states add to this for their residents.

The government pays traditional Social Security benefits on either the second, third, or fourth Wednesday of each month, depending on the day of the month you were born on. Here's what that looks like for November 2024:

Born on the 1st to the 10th: Nov. 13, 2024

Nov. 13, 2024 Born on the 11th to the 20th: Nov. 20, 2024

Nov. 20, 2024 Born on the 21st to the 31st: Nov. 27, 2024

SSI payments generally go out on the first of every month. But when the first falls on a weekday or a holiday, the government pays the benefit out on the last weekday before the first. That's why workers receiving Social Security and SSI will receive three checks this month.

They received their November SSI payment on Nov. 1, and their November Social Security check has already arrived, or will on Nov. 27. The December SSI payment will reach their bank account on Nov. 29 because Dec. 1, 2024 is a Sunday this year.

Plan carefully for December

Receiving three benefit checks this month is exciting, but it's important to remember that you're not getting extra money. You're simply getting your December SSI payment a little early. You'll need to make that payment last, because you won't receive your next Social Security check until Dec. 11, 2024 at the earliest. And you won't get your January 2025 SSI payment until Dec. 31, 2024 (early again because Jan. 1, 2025 is a holiday).

Stretching your benefits can be especially difficult this time of year because the holidays lead to increased spending. Keep careful track of what you're buying, and consider putting off some purchases until the new year if you can afford to do so.

Keep in mind that your Social Security and SSI benefits will both go up by 2.5% next year. This will raise the average Social Security benefit to $1,976 per month and the maximum federal SSI payment to $967 per month for individuals and $1,450 per month for couples. It's not much, but it might give you a little more breathing room than you have right now.

