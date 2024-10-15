3 Penny Stocks to Watch Now, 10/15/24

Tevogen Bio, Rani Therapeutics, and Expion360 are the 3 Penny Stocks to watch on October 15, 2024, based on TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. Penny stocks are defined as stocks that trade at or below $5 per share and have a market capitalization of below $300 million.

The Penny Stock Screener helps investors scan stocks based on numerous parameters, including Sector, Price Target Upside, Smart Score, Analyst Consensus, Dollar Volume, and Price Change.

We leveraged the tool to pick the top three penny stocks with the highest Dollar Volume as of the close on October 14, 2024. Simply put, Dollar Volume is the number of shares traded on a particular day multiplied by the day’s share price. We can also look at the Relative Volume and Average Volume (last 3 months) to gauge how the trading volumes have been very high (showing high interest) compared to the average.

Tevogen Bio Holdings (TVGN) – Tevogen Bio is a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that is leveraging its ExacTcellTM technology platform to develop precision T-cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. On October 14, TVGN had a Dollar Volume of $271.99 million, with its stock price rallying 187.14%.

Yesterday, the company announced that it intends to update shareholders about its multi-billion dollar asset valuation following this week’s planned announcement about its more than $1 billion revenue potential.

Rani Therapeutics (RANI) – Rani Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotech company that has developed a technology for the oral delivery of biologics. On October 14, RANI had a Dollar Volume of $175.58 million, with its stock price jumping 57.43%.

There was no major announcement made by the company yesterday. Interestingly, RANI scores a Strong Buy consensus rating on TipRanks, backed by five unanimous Buy recommendations, including a bullish stance from Oppenheimer.

Expion360, Inc. (XPON)– Expion360 offers lithium-ion battery power storage solutions. XPON’s Dollar Volume stood at $104.63 million yesterday, accompanied by a 47.3% rise in the stock price.

There was no company-specific news on Monday. The company recently executed a 1-for-100 reverse stock split, which became effective on October 8.

To find more penny stocks like these, you can take a look at TipRanks’ Penny Stock Screener tool. It shows a list of all penny stocks, their price movement, and other vital data.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.