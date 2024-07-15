3 Overlooked Stocks Ready to Heat Up This July

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

A sea change in the market might be starting to occur. The June Consumer Price Index showed that inflation in the U.S. declined to an annualized rate of 3%, its lowest level in three years.

That increased the likelihood that the U.S. Federal Reserve will start lowering interest rates in coming months. It also seems to have prompted a rotation out of the mega-cap technology stocks that dominated the market rally in the year’s first half.

While it’s difficult to predict exactly where the market is headed as we move into the third quarter, a rotation could help to cast a spotlight on some deserving stocks that have not gotten a lot of attention in recent months. Many of these overlooked stocks also have catalysts at work that could push their share prices higher moving forward.

Time will tell how this all plays out, but investors might want to consider these three overlooked stocks ready to heat up this July.

Costco (COST)

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) finally did it. For the first time since 2017, the company has raised its membership fees. The warehouse club has announced that it will increase its membership fee by $5 in the U.S. and Canada as of September 1.

The change raises the fee for a basic membership in both countries to $65 from $60. The fee for the higher tier “executive membership” is being raised by $10.

Going forward, executive memberships at Costco will be $130 a year rather than $120. In a news release, Costco said the fee increases will impact about 52 million memberships, about half of which are executive members.

Analysts have been pounding the table for Costco to raise its membership fees since the pandemic began in 2020. The company has typically raised its fees every five years.

Costco delayed raising fees in recent years as inflation and interest rates rose, saying it didn’t want to risk alienating customers. Costco relies on membership fees for most of its revenue and to keep prices low at its stores. The fee increase should light a fuse under COST stock, which has already risen 30% on the year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (NYSE:TSM) is a key beneficiary of the boom in artificial intelligence. The company, which manufactures about three-quarters of all the microchips and semiconductors in the world today, is seeing its business skyrocket.

TSMC, as the company is known, just reported that its revenue rose 33% year-over-year in June due to strong demand for artificial intelligence microchips.

In addition to its quarterly financial results, the company provides monthly revenue data. The latest information shows that TSMC saw its revenue rise in June to $207.87 billion Taiwan dollars, or US$6.37 billion.

On its last quarterlyearnings callin April, TSMC executives forecasted second-quarter revenue in a range of $19.60 billion to $20.40 billion. The company is scheduled to report its Q2 financial results on July 18. A better-than-expected print could send TSM stock into overdrive.

Federal Express (FDX)

Shares of Federal Express (NYSE:FDX) are riding high after the shipping and logistics company reported financial results that handily beat Wall Street forecasts. FDX stock is up nearly 22% in the last month after the company announced EPS of $5.41 versus $5.35 that was expected among analysts. Revenue also surpassed expectations for what was the company’s fiscal fourth quarter.

Sales in the quarter totaled $22.11 billion compared to $22.07 billion that was forecast on Wall Street. The positive results come as FedEx focuses on cost-cutting measures as part of a plan to save $4 billion by the end of the current 2025 fiscal year.

In terms of guidance, FedEx management raised their outlook for fiscal 2025, saying they expect low to mid-single-digit revenue growth driven by e-commerce and declining inventory levels.

In June, FedEx raised its quarterly dividend payment to shareholders by 10%, taking the distribution to $1.38 per share and giving the stock a yield of almost 2%. Look for FDX stock to heat up further if the company strings together a few strong earnings prints.

