3 Nationwide Mutual Funds to Buy Now for Amazing Returns

Nationwide is a Fortune 100 company that has been in the asset management industry for 90 years and offers a wide range of mutual funds with the backing of a strong A+ rating from Standard & Poor's rating agency. Its mutual funds span various asset classes and place importance on sustainability through initiatives, and diversity and inclusion programs as part of its commitment to responsible corporate citizenship. The blend of stability and ethical practices makes Nationwide mutual funds an attractive choice for investment opportunities.

We have chosen three Nationwide mutual funds — Nationwide BNY Mellon Dyn US Eq Inc Fund NWAMX, Nationwide Bailard Cogntv Val NWHFX and Nationwide Fund GNWRX— that investors should buy now for the long term. These funds have a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy), positive three-year and five-year annualized returns, minimum initial investments within $5000 and expense ratios considerably lower than the category average. So, these funds have provided a comparatively stronger performance and carry a lower fee.

Nationwide BNY Mellon Dyn US Eq Inc Fund invests the majority of its assets in equity securities of U.S. companies. NWAMX also invests in foreign equity securities.

John C Bailer has been the lead manager of NWAMX since Aug. 28, 2019. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (3.6%), Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (3.3%) and AT&T Inc. (3.2%) as of July 31, 2024.

NWAMX's 3-year and 5-year returns are 12.1% and 13.7%, respectively. The annual expense ratio is 0.76%. NWAMX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1.

To see how this fund performed compared to its category, and other 1 and 2 Ranked Mutual Funds, please click here.

Nationwide Bailard Cogntv Val fund invests most of its assets in common stocks of small-cap value companies with market capitalizations similar, though not identical, to those on the Russell 2000 Value Index. NWHFX advisors also invest in common stocks of micro-cap companies with market capitalizations of $300 million.

Thomas J. Mudge has been the lead manager of NWHFX since Dec. 31, 2006. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (1%), International Bancshares Corp (0.9%) and M/I Homes, Inc. (0.9%) as of July 31, 2024.

NWHFX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 6.2% and 12.2%, respectively. NWHFX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1. Its net expense ratio is 0.93%.

Nationwide Fund seeks total return through a flexible combination of capital appreciation and current income. GNWRX invests primarily in common stocks and convertible securities in companies with above-average revenue growth, consistent and above-average earnings growth, or attractive price valuations.

Jonathan G. White has been the lead manager of GNWRX since Nov. 13, 2017. Most of the fund's holdings were in companies like Apple Inc. (6.8%), Microsoft Corp (6.1%) and Amazon.com, Inc (5.6%) as of July 31, 2024.

GNWRX’s 3-year and 5-year annualized returns are 10% and 14.9%, respectively. GNWRX has a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #2. Its net expense ratio is 1.18%.

