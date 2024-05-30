3 Must-Buy Stocks Under $15 for a Quick Triple by 2026

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Three stocks under $15 that can potentially triple in value by 2026 stand out when looking for profitable investing options. These businesses are positioned in a variety of sectors, including technological hardware, insurance, and environmental services, each with distinct advantages and expansion plans.

With large cash reserves and no long-term debt, the first has a solid financial base that enables it to engage in cutting-edge technology and commercial ventures. The business has increased its gross margins despite a drop in revenue, demonstrating good operational efficiency. Meanwhile, the second one uses operational strategies to increase its reach. Establishing a presence at Lloyd’s of London offers considerable commercial potential, and substantial premium growth is driven by regional expansion into the US and Europe.

Finally, with a boost in cash, the third one has greatly improved its liquidity. This allows for future investments and acts as a safety net against market turbulence. The company’s considerable top-line growth and strategic development align with the increased OpEx brought on by scaling and research spending.

Fuel Tech (FTEK)

Fuel Tech’s (NASDAQ:FTEK) financials provide a solid basis for expansion. As of March 31, 2024, the company had over $32 million in cash and no long-term debt. Due to its sharp financial standing, the company can invest in new projects and technology without debt.

Moreover, Fuel Tech has increased its consolidated gross margins despite a drop in sales. Consolidated gross margins rose from 38% of the top line in Q1 2023 to 41% in Q1 2024. Additionally, Fuel Tech’s growth is not limited to its financials. The company has strategically diversified its business categories, including Dissolved Gas Infusion (DGI), Fuel Chem, and Air Pollution Control (APC). Each segment focuses on distinct markets and applications, reducing the company’s reliance on a single income stream and opening up numerous expansion opportunities.

Finally, DGI offers innovative solutions for water treatment and other industrial applications, while Fuel Chem specializes in chemical treatment programs for combustion optimization. Similarly, the APC division is dedicated to providing emissions control solutions.

International General Insurance (IGIC)

Considerable distribution and business growth prospects reflect International General Insurance’s (NASDAQ:IGIC) creation of a presence at Lloyd’s of London, with activities commencing immediately. This move will benefit the company’s profile and access to the international insurance and reinsurance markets.

Moreover, the business has grown across more ground, especially in the US and European markets. A 35% boost from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 saw International General Insurance write over $34 million in gross premiums in the US. As part of this growth, the company is entering the US construction industry and concentrates on managing catastrophe risks for small—to medium-sized projects.

Additionally, International General Insurance has invested in human resources to add talent to its teams and offices. This calculated action seeks to increase control and efficiency by substituting internal knowledge for outsourced jobs. Nearly 425 employees currently work for the organization, assisting with its operational and expansion demands. Thus, the company prioritizes underwriting opportunities and giving back surplus cash to shareholders.

Lastly, as part of a balanced approach to capital allocation, the company maintained its share buyback program and declared special dividends in addition to regular quarterly payments in Q1 2024.

Immersion (IMMR)

As of March 31, 2024, Immersion’s (NASDAQ:IMMR) total liquidity had increased to $179.1 million. It indicates a considerable improvement in the company’s financial standing. As of December 31, 2023, there had been a $18.7 million boost from $160.4 million. Furthermore, the 11.6% growth in cash in only one-quarter points to solid cash flow creation from activities and sharp cash management. This sizable cash reserve enables flexibility for upcoming investments, research, and acquisitions, offering a safety buffer against market instability.

Moreover, GAAP OpEx for Q1 2024 was $27.2 million, up over 6X from $3.8 million in Q1 2023. Non-GAAP OpEx increased by 9X, from $2.6 million in Q1 2023 to $26.1 million in Q1 2024. Even though the sharp boost in operational costs could seem worrisome initially, it’s vital to consider profitability and top-line growth.

Overall, the company’s profitability has increased dramatically despite rising costs, which indicates smart investment and management that fosters expansion.

On the date of publication, Yiannis Zourmpanos did not hold (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Yiannis Zourmpanos is the founder of Yiazou Capital Research, a stock-market research platform designed to elevate the due diligence process through in-depth business analysis.

