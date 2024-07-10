The 3 Most Undervalued Small-Cap Stocks to Buy in July 2024

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Small-cap stocks are out of favor with investors right now and have been for some time. The Russell 2000 index comprised of the 2,000 smallest U.S. stocks, generally those with a market capitalization of under $10 billion, is up only 1% this year. That compares to a 23% year-to-date gain in the Nasdaq 100 index that’s home to all of the mega-cap technology stocks.

The current underperformance is disappointing as there are a lot of hidden gems to be found among small-cap stocks. A lot of great businesses and correspondingly great stocks have small market caps and trade on the Russell 2000 index. With a little sleuthing, investors can uncover fantastic businesses whose share prices have quadrupled or more over the last five years.

Here are the three most undervalued small-cap stocks to buy in July 2024.

Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM)

If you’ve never heard of Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM), you’re not alone. The company runs a chain of 400 supermarket outlets from its headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona. The stores specialize in selling natural and organic foods, as well as vitamins and supplements. While Sprouts has a presence in 23 states, it gets little media attention compared to larger grocery store chains such as Costco (NASDAQ:COST) and Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Its market capitalization is small at just over $8 billion. But Sprouts’ stock has been running circles around its larger competitors in terms of performance. This year, SFM stock has gained 72%. Over the last 12 months, the share price has risen 123%. And through five years, it has increased 340%. Yet, for all the growth, Sprouts stock still trades at a reasonable price-earnings ratio of 28. By comparison, Costco stock trades at 50 times future earnings estimates.

Mueller Industries (MLI)

Mueller Industries (NYSE:MLI) is not a household name — far from it. The company, based in Tennessee, specializes in manufacturing piping and industrial metals. Specifically, the company makes copper, brass, aluminum and plastic products used in construction and industrial applications, notably refrigeration. A going concern since 1917, Mueller Industries today has a market capitalization of over $6 billion.

In addition to its small market cap, Mueller Industries trades at a low multiple of only 11 times earnings. And it pays a quarterly dividend of 20 cents per share, giving it a yield of 1.42%. Owing to its small size, only one analyst currently follows MLI stock. Regardless, the stock has been a powerhouse. In the last 12 months, Mueller’s stock has risen 34%, including a 21% gain this year. Over five years, the share price has gained 302%.

Consol Energy (CEIX)

Energy stocks are back in vogue on Wall Street to start the year’s second half and electricity providers have been particularly hot this year on expectations of increased demand. Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) is up 85% so far this year and is a leader in the S&P 500 index. But lost in the current excitement has been Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX), a tiny Pennsylvania coal company with a market capitalization of less than $3 billion.

So far in 2024, CEIX stock is completely flat, having risen a slight 0.14%. You wouldn’t know there’s renewed interest in energy stocks looking at Consol Energy. However, despite its underperformance, the company has proven to be a long-term winner. The stock is up 49% over the last 12 months and has gained nearly 300% in the past five years. Still, the shares look undervalued trading at just six times earnings. That makes Consol Energy an undervalued small-cap stock worth consideration.

