The 3 Most Undervalued Retirement Stocks to Buy in July 2024

Investing in retirement takes some forethought and planning. Stocks need to offer both growth and protection for investors in their twilight years. Ideally, they should also pay a regular dividend that can serve as an important source of income for retired investors or be reinvested to help grow a portfolio.

Putting one’s nest egg into the stock of a high-flying start-up company that is unprofitable, pays no dividend and trades at a sky-high price-earnings ratio is likely not the way to go for people looking to manage a financially comfortable retirement. Generally speaking, investors will want to seek out blue-chip stocks that pay a reliable dividend and offer decent growth prospects. Here are a few stocks that fit the bill.

These are the three most undervalued retirement stocks to buy in July 2024.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A, BRK-B)

It’s hard to find a better stock for retirement than Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK-A, NYSE:BRK-B). The holding company of famed investor Warren Buffett is incredibly diversified, stable and cash-rich. Few other stocks offer as good a combination of growth and safety as Berkshire Hathaway. The company also continues to be led by Buffett, who, at age 93, remains one of the best investors, managers and ethical leaders in Corporate America.

For this year’s first quarter, Berkshire Hathaway reported that its operating profits rose 39% to a record $11.2 billion. Berkshire’s cash balance swelled to $188 billion, also a record. Buffett has said that the company’s cash-on-hand is likely to exceed $200 billion by the end of this year’s second quarter. If there’s a knock on Berkshire Hathaway, it is that the company has never paid stockholders a dividend despite the massive cash hoard. But Buffett insists the money is better spent reinvesting in Berkshire’s business.

Berkshire Hathaway’s more affordable Class B stock has risen 21% over the last 12 months, including a 15% gain this year.

General Motors (GM)

General Motors (NYSE:GM) is a classic blue-chip stock currently trading at a very cheap multiple. The Detroit automaker’s share price is changing hands at only five times future earnings estimates. That’s rock bottom in the current market. The low price-earnings ratio exists despite the fact that GM stock has risen 30% so far in 2024. General Motors also pays a quarterly dividend of 12 cents a share for a yield of 1.04%.

GM stock has been rising on a string of positive news. The automotive giant recently reported its best quarterly sales figures in four years, lifted by a 40% increase in sales of its electric vehicles (EVs). The company’s first-quarter financial results were equally impressive. In mid-June, General Motors announced a new $6 billion stock buyback program. When one considers retirement stocks, GM ticks most boxes.

PepsiCo (PEP)

Shares of software and snack giant PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) look like a steal right now. The company behind products such as Pepsi, Gatorade and Lay’s potato chips has seen its stock slide 12% lower over the past year. PEP stock is currently trading 16% below its 52-week high. The stock’s price-earnings ratio is a modest 24x, and it pays a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share for a strong yield of 3.35%.

The company’s most recent Q1 financial results beat Wall Street forecasts across the board as the company’s international sales strengthened. However, PEP stock has taken a hit due to concerns about the impact of weight loss drugs on sales of its products and a U.S. recall of some Quaker Foods cereal and bars that lowered its sales volumes. But despite these near-term headwinds, PepsiCo remains a great undervalued retirement stock.

