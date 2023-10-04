3 MFS Mutual Funds for Superlative Returns



Renowned global asset manager, MFS, provides an array of financial products and services to fulfill the needs of its investors as well as 10,000 investment professionals. Based on assets raised in the country or region, the company managed assets worth more than $582.7 billion as of Aug 31, 2023.



The company has 1,900 employees dedicated to addressing its clients’ needs. MFS deals in more than 80 portfolios, investing in domestic and global stocks as well as in fixed-income securities. It has investment offices in Boston, Hong Kong, Sao Paulo, Singapore, Toronto, London, Mexico City, Sydney and Tokyo. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.



Below, we share with you three top-ranked MFS mutual funds, viz., MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund MUEAX, MFS Blended Research Small Cap Equity Fund BRSYX and MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund BMSFX. Each has earned a Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and is expected to outperform its peers in the future. Investors can click here to see the complete list of MFS mutual funds.

MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund seeks long-term growth of capital by investing its net assets in common stocks and related securities of companies that have a unionized workforce and meet certain labor sensitivity guidelines. MUEAX advisors also invest in foreign securities.



MFS Blended Research Core Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.3%. As of June 2023, MUEAX held 107 issues, with 7.6% of its assets invested in Microsoft Corp.



MFS Blended Research Small Cap Equity Fund invests its assets in equity securities of small-market capitalizations. BRSYX advisors also invest in foreign securities.



MFS Blended Research Small Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11%. BRSYX has an expense ratio of 0.63% compared with the category average of 1.03%.



MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund invests most of its net assets in equity securities of foreign mid-cap companies. BMSFX advisors invest in common stocks, equity interests in real estate investment trusts and other securities that represent an ownership interest in a company or other issuers.



MFS Blended Research Mid Cap Equity Fund has three-year annualized returns of 11.2%. Matthew W. Krummell has been one of the fund managers of BMSFX since 2016.

