3 Metals and Mining Stocks Riding the Commodity Supercycle

The massive upheaval to global supply chains caused by a global pandemic is being accelerated by the artificial intelligence revolution. It’s a modern-day gold rush, but it goes far beyond the yellow metal. This rush for resources includes copper, lithium, uranium, and rare earth metals. And the most important takeaway for investors is that this cycle

On one level, this is a case of supply and demand. Metals are tough to mine, even when their location is known. It’s a highly regulated, time-consuming, and capital-intensive sector. And, in many cases, it’s weighed down by production costs exceeding the price of the metal.

Why Mining Stocks Could Be Entering a New Commodity Supercycle

But that’s not the case in 2026. The need for metals of all kinds has moved prices higher. They’re likely not done yet. Many analysts still predict gold could reach $6,000 an ounce by the end of 2026. Silver will likely follow it higher as it did in 2025. Lithium is making a resurgence, and the laws of supply and demand dictate that the sky is the limit for copper.

But how should investors get involved? Precious metals such as gold and silver can be purchased in their physical state. Other metals cannot, and in many cases, investors want to avoid the storage and insurance considerations associated with ownership.

That’s where metals and mining stocks come in. Many analysts forecast that even though many stocks have had impressive gains, the rally is still in early stages. Here are three names that have recently reported earnings.

A Copper Pure-Play Built for This Moment

If the bull case for copper is as strong as analysts suggest, Ero Copper (NYSE: ERO) may be one of the most compelling ways to play it. The Brazil-based copper producer reported Q1 2026 earnings on May 4. The results backed up the long-term demand for copper.

Ero reported consolidated copper production of 17,287 tonnes alongside adjusted EBITDA of $125.2 million and cash flow from operations of $92.8 million. However, perhaps most telling is what's happened to the balance sheet.

The company’s net debt leverage ratio has fallen to 1.0x, which is approximately 60% lower than the 2.4x ratio in Q1 2025. That’s the kind of financial discipline that gives the company room to grow, which it intends to do.

ERO is up about 110% in the last 12 months, but it’s still over 10% below its consensus price target of $31.50. Since the report, National Bank Financial has upgraded the stock from a Sector Perform to an Outperform.

The Lithium Giant Finds Its Footing

After years of lithium price volatility that punished even the best operators, Albemarle (NYSE: ALB) is well-positioned for a sector recovery. The world's largest lithium producer posted Q1 2026 net sales of $1.4 billion, up 33% year-over-year, while adjusted EBITDA surged to $664 million, a 148% increase from the same quarter in 2025.

The company’s Energy Storage segment revenue alone jumped 70% year-over-year, driven by a combination of higher volumes and improved pricing as the lithium market average climbed to roughly $20 per kilogram.

Albemarle is also actively strengthening its position. The company paid down $1.3 billion in debt during the quarter and reduced its weighted average interest rate to 3.1%, cutting quarterly interest expense by approximately $15 million. Meanwhile, global lithium consumption rose 37% year-over-year in February, and battery storage production is on pace for forecasted growth of 15%–40% in 2026.

ALB is up over 250% in the 12 months ending May 8 and is trading at a premium to its consensus price target of $183.83. However, analysts were raising their price targets before the Q1 earnings report on May 6. That suggests that ALB could present an attractive entry point even at current levels.

Silver's Premier Producer, Primed for the Rally

Silver has long played second fiddle to gold, but as December 2025 showed, that dynamic is shifting. That's where the case for Hecla Mining (NYSE: HL) starts to take shape.

Hecla is the largest silver producer in the U.S. and Canada and stands to be one of the most significant beneficiaries of a prolonged run in silver prices. The company's Q1 2026 results set records across multiple financial metrics, including adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations of $265 million and free cash flow of $144 million. Impressively, every mine generated positive free cash flow in the quarter.

Total silver production reached 3.9 million ounces, up 3% sequentially, while the realized silver margin came in at $74.53 per ounce, representing 90% of the realized silver price. This growth is showing up on Hecla’s balance sheet. The company ended Q1 with $588 million in cash against just $266 million in total debt and subsequently retired the remaining $263 million in senior notes in April.

HL has a similar story to ERO and ALB. The stock is up over 270% in the last 12 months. However, it’s still 19% below its consensus price target of $22.25 as of the market close on May 8, and price targets are moving higher.

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