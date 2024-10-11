3 Market-Crushing Stocks to Buy for Long-Term Upside

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks investigates where the stock market stands to start the third-quarter earnings season.

The episode then explores three under-the-radar stocks that have crushed the S&P 500 over the last five years—Badger Meter, nVent Electric, and Stride—that investors might want to buy heading into earnings and hold for long-term upside.

September’s inflation data came in slightly hotter than projected on Thursday. Wall Street had already been forced to pull back on its outlook for rapid rate cuts following the initial 0.50% cut.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield hovers at 4.09%, up significantly from its mid-September levels of 3.64% (52-week lows). Thankfully, the 10-year is far below the nearly 5% levels it hit last October (right before the market last bottomed).

Investors should know that a slower easing cycle is preferable to rapid rate cuts because it likely means the U.S. economy remains on sturdy ground.

Inflation and interest rates will now take a backseat to Q3 earnings results. Total S&P 500 earnings are projected to climb 3.1% in the third quarter. This estimate is down from 6.9% in early July. Wall Street has been watching the outlook fade.

Now it will be key for large-cap stocks, particularly tech stocks, to provide upbeat guidance to propel the stock market higher in the near term.

Thankfully, the outlook for earnings in 2024, 2025, and 2026 remains robust overall and the Fed will continue to trim its core rate. Therefore, investors want to keep buying strong stocks in October and throughout the fourth quarter.

Why Badger Meter is a Boring, Must-Own Stock

Badger Meter BMI will release its Q3 2024 results on October 17. Badger Meter’s high-tech smart water metering solutions empower its customers to optimize the delivery and use of water to maximize revenue and reduce waste.

Badger Meter sells its flow measurement, water quality, and control products to water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Badger Meter’s portfolio is full of vital, behind-the-scenes solutions. BMI posted rather steady sales growth over the last 25 years, including a recent boom during the last three years, including 24% expansion in 2023.

BMI is projected to grow its revenue by 17% in FY24 and another 9% next year to help boost its adjusted earnings by 31% and 14%, respectively.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Badger Meter’s EPS outlook has soared over the last year and BMI consistently topped our EPS estimates. BMI stock has climbed 1,100% in the past 15 years to crush the S&P 500’s 475%.

BMI is up 45% YTD and it will likely face a pullback at some point soon to help cool things off. Badger Meter boasts a robust balance sheet and has raised its dividend for 32 years running.

Time to Buy nVent Electric Stock on the Dip?

nVent Electric NVT is projected to release its Q3 results on October 25. nVent Electric is a top maker of electrical connection and protection solutions, with a portfolio ranging across enclosures, fastening and thermal management solutions, leak detection, and much more.

nVent Electric’s client list includes companies across energy storage, utilities, renewable energy, data centers and networking, and beyond. AI and data center expansion, electrification, and the energy transition are fueling nVent Electric’s growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

NVT averaged 18% sales growth in the last three years, and nVent Electric is projected to boost sales by 12% in FY24 and 10% next year to reach $4 billion in FY25.

NVT is expected to grow its earnings per share by are 7% and 12%, respectively following 28% EPS growth last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

nVent Electric stock has climbed by 255% in the past five years, destroying the S&P 500’s 100% and its industry’s 50%. NVT is down 16% from its May highs and it just retook its 21-week moving average after finding buyers near its 50-week.

NVT pays a dividend and 7 of the 10 brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys.” nVent Electric trades at a 20% discount to its highs and a small discount to its industry at 20.2X forward earnings, despite blowing it away.

Why Stride Stock Looks Like a Long-Term Winner

Stride LRN reports its Q1 FY25 results on October 22. Stride is a digital education company that has expanded its reach to adapt to a changing economy and education system. LRN’s growing portfolio serves K–12 students and parents, adult learners, school districts, businesses, the military, and beyond.

Stride’s career learning segment is growing, especially from its Middle-High School cohort. Stride is also capitalizing on the digitalization of the U.S. economy, offering courses across healthcare, IT, coding, and beyond.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Stride grew its revenue from $400 million in 2010 to $2 billion in FY24. Stride grew its revenue by an average of 10% in the trailing three years, following a 48% Covid-boosted expansion in FY21.

Stride is projected to grow sales by 7% in each of the next two years. LRN is expected to expand its adjusted EPS by 8% and 12%, respectively after 58% growth last year.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

LRN stock has climbed 200% in the last five years 400% in the past decade vs. the S&P 500’s 220% and its industry’s 44%. Stride stock has slipped by 17% since it hit new highs at the end of September. LRN might have to find support at near its 21-day or risk a larger pullback.

Any drop would mark a solid buying opportunity and improve its already-stellar valuation. Stride trades at a 75% discount to its highs and 24% vs. its industry at 14.4X forward 12-month earnings.

